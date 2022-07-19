^

Health And Family

Want 3-in-1 protection plan for you and your family? Choose Singlife's newest insurance

Philstar.com
July 19, 2022 | 10:50am
Want 3-in-1 protection plan for you and your family? Choose Singlife's newest insurance
Singlife launched the 3-in-1 Protection Plan which provides meaningful coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19, and accidents at a price that fits your budget.
Photo Release

Plans start with P250,000 coverage per family member for only P79 a month per person

MANILA, Philippines — If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it is to be prepared for unexpected things to happen. Everyone knows at least one person that has been hospitalized and we’ve all heard of the shock they felt upon seeing the high medical bills.

Dengue, COVID-19 and accidents: These are some of the most common causes of hospitalization today, and these can happen anytime to you, your partner, or your children now that most of us have gone back to work and onsite classes have resumed.

Singlife wants to help ensure that you are spared from financial distress in case these unexpected events happen. 

A better way to protect yourself and your family

Today, Singlife launched the 3-in-1 Protection Plan which provides meaningful coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19, and accidents at a price that fits your budget. Plans start with P250,000 coverage per family member for only P79 a month per person.

The 3-in-1 Protection Plan has the following benefits: a cash allowance for hospital confinements due to dengue, COVID-19 and accidents; reimbursements for medical treatments for severe cases of dengue and COVID-19; and a lumpsum amount for disability and death due to accidents. These will be paid on top of any Philhealth or HMO benefit.

“Singlife wants to give every Juan (and Maria) a better way to protect themselves from high medical costs, especially those due to very common causes such as COVID-19, dengue and accidents. When illnesses strike, we want you to be able to afford the best possible care for yourself and your family without having to worry about how you’re going to pay for medical bills," Singlife CEO Rien Hermans said. 

"We developed these products to put our customers in charge, with straightforward products, that are easy to purchase and can be managed anytime and anywhere from their mobile phones," Hermans added.

Singlife wants you to experience first-hand just how fuss-free it is to be protected. Everyone that purchases the 3-in-1 Protection Plan and keeps it active for at least four months will get their first three payments back as a loyalty reward on their fourth month.  

The 3-in-1 Protection Plan is available in both individual and family plans, and you can buy it in GInsure in GCash in less than 3-minutes.

 

To learn more about Singlife’s 3-in-1 Protection Plan visit https://singlife.com.ph/3in1protectionplan/ or check it out on GCash https://gcashapp.page.link/Singlife3-in-1 (link only available on mobile).

SINGLIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Want 3-in-1 protection plan for you and your family? Choose Singlife's newest insurance
Sponsored
1 hour ago

Want 3-in-1 protection plan for you and your family? Choose Singlife's newest insurance

1 hour ago
Singlife launched the 3-in-1 Protection Plan which provides meaningful coverage for medical bills due to dengue, COVID-19,...
Health And Family
fbtw
This community kitchen serves compassion and hope &mdash; one meal at a time
12 hours ago

This community kitchen serves compassion and hope — one meal at a time

By Lai S. Reyes | 12 hours ago
Have you heard of the Dignity Kitchen in Singapore? Yes, that community kitchen-cum-hawker center that aims to empower the...
Health And Family
fbtw
Promoting mental health and wellness through art
12 hours ago

Promoting mental health and wellness through art

By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 12 hours ago
Youth participants nationwide were encouraged to use art as a medium to promote mental health and wellness in “The Time...
Health And Family
fbtw
WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia
Exclusive
1 day ago

WATCH: Doug Kramer reveals second chance with 'ex' Chesca Garcia

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Chesca Garcia-Kramer and basketball player Doug Kramer are among the lasting showbiz couples who have inspired romantics yet...
Health And Family
fbtw
Spain must compensate woman over 'violence' during birth &mdash; UN
4 days ago

Spain must compensate woman over 'violence' during birth — UN

4 days ago
Spain must compensate a woman forced to endure a caesarean with her arms tied down, without her consent or her husband...
Health And Family
fbtw
Healthy pregnancy after 35 is possible &mdash; experts
4 days ago

Healthy pregnancy after 35 is possible — experts

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Celebrities like Janet Jackson and even the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle had their first babies after 35.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with