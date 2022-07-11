Experts warn Filipinos vs 'silent' epidemic

Experts warned Filipinos to take note of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) on International NASH Day last June 9. NASH or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis is the advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL).

MANILA, Philippines — If you're obese or overweight, you may be one of the 18 million Filipinos who might be at risk of falling victim to a silent epidemic.

Both conditions are characterized by too much fat stored in liver cells. Small amounts of fat in the liver is normal, but it becomes a problem if more than 5 to 10% of the liver’s weight is fat.

The liver is a vital organ. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, it has more than 500 vital functions. These include:

production of bile, which helps carry away waste and break down fats in the small intestine during digestion;

production of certain proteins for blood plasma;

production of cholesterol and special proteins to help carry fats through the body;

conversion of excess glucose into glycogen for storage (glycogen can later be converted back to glucose for energy) and to balance and make glucose as needed

"Fatty liver disease is a little-known, potentially fatal condition affecting many people,” noted Dr. Allan Policarpio, President of the Philippine Society of Gastroenterology.

Dr. Policarpio and other health experts spoke at the online press conference titled "Fatty Liver Facts: What You Need to Know About This Silent Epidemic” organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines (HSP).

It is called silent or hidden pandemic because of the nature of the disease at its early stages. People with the condition are not aware because it has no symptoms at its onset.

"People who are overweight, diabetic, or hypertensive are prone to developing fatty liver,” said Dr. Edhel Tripon of the HSP.

Dr. Diana Alcantara-Payawal, President of the Philippine College of Physicians, said the Philippines has over 18 million obese and overweight people. She said all are susceptible to the disease and some of them may already have fatty liver disease but are unaware of it.

Dr. Tripon shared that fatty liver is the fastest rising cause of liver cancer and cirrhosis worldwide.

The non-governmental, non-profit organization Global Liver Institute said that NASH affects more than 115 million people worldwide. An estimated 357 million people will be affected by 2030.

The first International NASH Day was launched on June 12, 2018. It is held annually during the second Thursday of June.

In pursuit of gut happiness

When pursuing the things that bring us joy or happiness, we often “go with our gut." Over the past 20 years, prevailing research has revealed that there is a connection between gut health and other aspects of our body, such as immunity, mental health, and overall well-being.

While the brain sends messages or “talks” to various parts of our body, studies show that the gut may be “talking back." The complex network of microorganisms in our gut, or the gut microbiome, needs to be in a state of balance in order to be healthy and happy.

When this balance is affected, our gut acts as a second brain and communicates this to the rest of our body by influencing our mood and emotions and affecting the way our brain manages information from our various senses. That’s why some researchers think that gut health can be linked to anxiety, depression, fatigue and chronic pain, among other health issues. The chronic stress and anxiety then affect our gut, even more, leading to belly pain, constipation, diarrhoea, and even liver problems. It’s a vicious cycle that can be stopped when we are more proactive in caring for our gut health.

The best way to keep your gut healthy is by drinking a lot of water and having a good diet. Avoid diets that are high on sugar and processed foods, as these can lessen the good bacteria in our gut. The good bacteria found in our gut not only help our digestion — they also positively affect our mental and physical health.

Include more fibre-rich foods in your diet, such as fresh foods and vegetables. Fermented or pickled foods and drinks — such as kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and yogurt — which contain probiotics also help to keep your digestive system healthy and restore good bacteria in the gut.

Another way to keep your gut healthy is to act quickly when problems arise, and most of all, by being proactive. At the sign of problems such as lower abdominal pain, hilab, or an ipit or tusok feeling in your belly area, Hyoscine N-butylbromide (Buscopan) is the go-to aid that provides relief within 15 minutes. For problems such as constipation (e.g. not being able to relieve yourself for two to three days) Bisacodyl (Dulcolax) provides the healthy bowel movement that you need. You can also avoid such issues by being proactive and including probiotics in your regular routine. These increase the resilience of the gut and help with gut immunity. Erceflora Kiddie is the most recommended probiotic as it restores and strengthens gut health, and was uniquely made to ensure it delivers the protection you need. As we age and our lifestyle changes, we may often neglect our liver, causing us to feel sluggish and unhealthy. Phospholipids (Essentiale) support your liver’s daily function as a leading recommended liver remedy.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare Philippines has been advocating for better care of our gut health for years now and is leading the way when it comes to the role of gut health in ensuring healthier fuller lives.

