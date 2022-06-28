Gelli de Belen, Ariel Rivera proud parents to son Julio for graduating from college

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Gelli de Belen is one proud mom to her son Julio Alessandro who finished his college degree in York University in Canada.

In her Instagram account, Gelli posted a video of the graduation of her son with her husband Ariel Rivera.

"Congratulations Julio!!! We are so proud of you," Gelli said.

"My son Julio just graduated. We documented his grad with lots of photos of him, videos of him, a few photos of us while waiting, but we forgot to take a family photo. So we just took one at home in our pajamas when we finally remembered," she added.

Celebrities such as Aiko Melendez and Arlene Muhlach congratulated Julio for his accomplishment.

"Congratulations inaanak," Aiko commented.

Gelli and Ariel have been married for more than two decades. Apart from Julio, they have another son, Joaquin, who is studying to become a pilot.

