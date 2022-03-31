'Keep your promise': Son Ye Jin bares 'athletic' fitness regimen amid wedding with Hyun Bin

MANILA, Philippines — "Crash Landing On You" (CLOY) superstar Son Ye Jin shared what keeps her fit and healthy despite her busy schedule as a top Korean actress and bride for "CLOY" co-star Hyun Bin.

During a recent Smart Hallyu Hangouts episode by Smart Communications, the South Korean actress and Smart endorser had a virtual chit-chat with Philippines-based host Sam Oh, Korea-based co-host Park Kyung-lim, and 40 lucky fans. Smart Hallyu Hangouts is a series of online shows where subscribers can watch their idols through a live feed from wherever they are in the world.

"I’ve been doing Pilates for 10 years. I’m very athletic and good at sports. I’m not very good at golf yet, my swing in the YT (YouTube) video maybe looked good but when it comes to the actual game, I wouldn’t say that I’m a professional, more of a beginner. I actually played a role of a caddie one time and I was learning how to play golf but I’m just not very good at it," she shared.

"How do you not give up working out everyday?" the hosts asked Son Ye Jin.

"It’s a battle between me and myself," she said.

"I think of it as a promise with myself and with the instructor. I feel bad when I have to cancel an appointment, so I really try as much as possible not to do that. When I’d feel sick of course I won’t be able to show up that day but as much as possible, I think it’s good manners to keep a promise and it’s also very fulfilling when I’m able to do so. That is my approach to keeping a consistent workout regimen."

Even when at rest from work, Son Ye Jin maximizes her free time by working out.

"I like to exercise to keep strong and fit and so that I’m always ready to jump on a project. I also really like to walk my dog."

Her beauty secret is also all about exercising.

"It’s exercise still. It’s not so much for being slim or as a diet purpose but it’s really about my mental health. I think a lot of people, when they see somebody, they see beauty or health not because they see beautiful features, but positive energy. Something that is glowing from within. I think that this is something that you feel as you grow older," she enthused with a laugh.

