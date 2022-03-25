Looking for a fun and easy way to take vitamins? Wellspring Gummy Vitamins are now available in Watsons

MANILA, Philippines – For those who are looking for fun and easy ways to take daily vitamins, be "healthy with every gummy" as Wellspring Vitamins Gummies launches in Watsons, the go-to destination for health and wellness needs.

Hate the taste or swallowing capsules or tablets? Stay healthier and look forward to taking your vitamins with Wellspring’s five variants:

The Melatonin Gummies (P549) helps get a more restful sleep by reducing anxiety and stress. They come in a delicious passionfruit flavor, which also promotes calmness and relaxation. The gummies have Melatonin and Passiflora Extract as key ingredients, that help your body stay calmer and allow you to have longer, deeper and more restful sleep.

Take proper care of your hair and nails with Biotin Gummies (P599). Its mixed berries flavored gummies are both delicious and packed with antioxidants and vitamins needed for healthier and stronger hair, skin and nails. Biotin promotes hair growth and volume, and stronger and healthier nails. The gummies also include anti-aging and anti-hair loss ingredients such as Inositol, Zinc, Folic Acid to help repair damages in your hair, skin and nails.

For younger, glowing skin, there's strawberry-flavored Collagen Gummies (P599). It is packed with Type 1 and Type 3 Marine Fish Collagen, which is known to promote healthier skin cell regeneration and more vibrant skin. These gummies also contain Selenium, Vitamin C and Biotin, which are great for delaying skin aging and boosting collagen production that helps repair our skin cells.

Protecting your immunity is more important now than ever. Daily Immunity Gummies (P549) helps increase your body’s protection against viruses and illnesses. These raspberry-flavored gummies contain Vitamin C and Zinc to improve and strengthen our body’s immune response and the absorption of nutrients. It also has Elderberry is a great source of antioxidants to fight stress and promote more energy and vitality.

For those looking into weight management or weight loss, the Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies (P699) can help with suppressing your appetite, aids better digestion and lower blood sugar levels. These work great for those who want to reduce bloating and belly fat. This is a great alternative for those who love Apple Cider Vinegar. Get all the benefits of the liquid Apple Cider Vinegar without worrying about your teeth!

Shop online through bit.ly/wlsphlstr! For more information, you may visit https://www.facebook.com/wellspringph or https://www.instagram.com/wellspringph/