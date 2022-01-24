Quarantine blues: Psychologist gives pointers to beat pandemic loneliness, depression

MANILA, Philippines — It’s cliché but true. You can be lonely in a crowd.

Living with a passel of relatives and/or friends during quarantine does not guarantee immunity from loneliness, depression, anxiety, addictive behaviors and other problems associated with isolation.

Psychiatrist and psychologist Dr. Randy Dellosa puts things within the context of Filipino life, where many people are trapped in small living spaces, such as condo units or shanties, along with family members, relatives, helpers and pets. He explained in an interview with Philstar.com that we are strangers to solitary living because economic challenges and a dense population force us to cohabit with others.

Yes, some of us live away from our families because of a job located far from where we live, and for other reasons. But the typical Pinoy lives in small, overcrowded spaces that hasten the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, and lead to interpersonal conflict due to lack of personal space and privacy.

“Spouses, parents and children, and siblings are not spared from relational friction, potentially resulting in arguments and even domestic violence,” observed Dellosa.

Still, not all is lost. Dellosa said we can fight stress and loneliness, pandemic or no pandemic by going back to the basics of healthy living: sleep, balanced diet, regular exercise, recreational activities, and rest.

We can beat quarantine loneliness and depression by going online and turning to our Facebook, Instagram and social media friends for emotional support. After all, they’re just a private message or a call away.

Neither should be discount the power of God to lift us out of the doldrums. Dellosa attested that spiritual reflection helps give meaning and purpose to life despite the hardships of the pandemic.

Then, there’s humor – the best medicine during tough times like this. Fortunately, we Filipinos are known for our sense of humor. It makes us the resilient people that we are.

So go ahead, said Dellosa. Watch those funny videos. Seek out happy people who make you smile or laugh. It could be your saving grace.

Other coping tactics:

Becoming a "plantito" or "plantita" and turning living spaces into pockets of green havens with colorful ornamental plants

Being a content creator on social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube and Tiktok

Creating kitchen experiments

Engaging in altruistic activities such as community pantries, or simple, random acts of kindness

Taking care and playing with pets in addition to, or substitute for human company (just petting them releases feel-good, anti-stress hormones)

Listening to uplifting music

Whether you’re a lone eagle or a social being, staying in touch with one’s moods is important during this pandemic. If you think your anxiety or low feelings is interfering with your daily routines, consult a mental health professional at once. You need to return to the swim of things fast. You have to recover fully.

(Dr. Dellosa can be reached through 0917-520-3509).

