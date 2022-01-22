Liza Soberano launches own podcast about mental health

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Liza Soberano launched her own podcast about mental health to spread more awareness about the importance of the issue.

In her Instagram account, Liza posted a video of the different episodes of the podcast with her guest Yassi Pressman, Christine Reyes, Gab Valenciano and Enrique Gil.

“Hey everyone! How has your 2022 been so far? I’m so excited for the big big plans I have in store for the year. Jump starting mine by exploring way beyond my comfort zone,” Liza wrote.

“Tonight at 6 p.m. I will debut in my first ever podcast called An Open Mind with me, Liza Soberano as your host. Hosting is not something I’m really comfortable with but when @yassipressman introduced me to the people behind @mindyoumhs and I learned about their mission to further develop the mental health landscape of the Philippines, I immediately knew I wanted to be involved,” she added.

She invited her fans to subscribe to her podcast to learn more about mental health.

“The past two years has really shined some light on the importance of prioritizing our mental wellness. It’s time to have honest, unfiltered conversations—without the stigma. Are you ready for some real talk?” she said.

“Be sure to Subscribe for free to us via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts. To learn more about how Mind You can help you or your organisation, check out mindyou.com.ph or just search “Mind You” on your browser,” she added.