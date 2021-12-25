

















































 
























Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas away from home
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 25, 2021 | 1:15pm



 

 
Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas away from home
In an image posted on her Instagram account on December 2021, Liza Soberano celebrates Christmas away from home.
Liza Soberano via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano spent her Christmas away from home. 


In her Instagram account, Liza posted a video of her celebrating the holiday.  


She said she misses her family back in the Philippines so they instead celebrated Christmas via video call. 


“Happy Holidays. Really missing my family back home in the PH. It was supposed to be our first time celebrating in our newly renovated home but we’re still thankful we get to celebrate together via video call,” she said. 








 


Liza is in the US because her great grandmother Bobbie wasn’t doing so well.


“She was one of the people who raised me back when I was America and I wouldn’t miss being with her during tough times for the world,” she said on Twitter.


Liza and boyfriend Enrique Gil were also absent during the ABS-CBN Christmas special. 


“Hello everyone! As much as @itsenriquegil and I would’ve loved to be at the ABS-CBN Christmas Special this year, we won’t be able to make it due to unforeseen circumstances. We really wanted to be there for all of you and we were ecstatic to see our Kapamilya whom we missed dearly,” she wrote on Twitter.


 










 









