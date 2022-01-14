â€˜Gut to be healthyâ€™ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics

‘Gut to be healthy’ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics

Thanks to modern science, scientists have come up with a novel way to build up intestinal health, which is in the form of paraprobiotics.

MANILA, Philippines — The new year brings new hopes and renewed goals in becoming better versions of ourselves. This is why many folks vow to be healthier or start adopting a healthy lifestyle as part of their resolutions.

In this continuous pursuit for good health and wellness, we Filipinos are no strangers to the wonders of probiotics. As a Pinoy staple, it's no surprise that the habit of taking probiotics comes up time and again, even among New Year's resolutioners—and for good reason. You see, the gut microbiome in our digestive tract1 is home to an innumerable collection of microorganisms playing a crucial role in human health and metabolism. As we age, our gut microbiome gets affected by factors such as stress, bad environment, medications and so on. So it only makes sense to strengthen it with a probiotic habit, especially amid an ongoing global crisis. But what if I told you that there's a new gut booster in town? Thanks to modern science, scientists have come up with a novel way to build up intestinal health, which is in the form of paraprobiotics. Unlike probiotics, which are live microorganisms, paraprobiotics are "heat-treated" or inactivated probiotics derived from Lactobacilli, which Filipinos know as good bacteria. If you want to know more about the benefits of paraprobiotics, here are four: 1. Provides immune support The paraprobiotics strain, when taken via cultured milk drinks, for example, can help bolster the body’s immune response.2 This is because paraprobiotics interact with the microbiome to build up our defenses against certain illnesses, including the common cold and the flu. 2. Helps prevent the common cold Given how unpredictable the weather can be these days, it’s always good to have an added layer of resistance that protects us from feeling under the weather. In a 2018 study published in the journal Beneficial Microbes, it was found that paraprobiotics reduced the incidence of common cold among healthy adults as well as the duration of illness and the severity of symptoms.3 3. Reinforces intestinal barrier Because paraprobiotics demonstrate protection against pathogens (disease-causing microbes) and exhibit anti-inflammatory effects, they add a protective layer to the intestines, making for a healthier digestive system overall.4

4. Has longer shelf life

Paraprobiotics are heat-treated or inactivated probiotics. This means functional products made out of paraprobiotics can be stored for longer at room temperature or stored without cold chain or temperature management to maintain viability.

This makes functional paraprobiotic products perfect for a tropical country like the Philippines. Even without the use of cold chain technology, the product remains effective, which means it’s easier to produce and store, which in turn makes it more accessible even to Filipinos living in rural areas with electricity limitations.

Good days ahead

Photo Release Get on the paraprobiotic habit with the new Goodday Cultured Milk Drink.

This new year, pick up the pace and get on the paraprobiotic habit. Try the new Goodday Cultured Milk Drink from Asahi Beverages Philippines (ABP).

“More and more Filipinos have become health conscious these days, and with festive season and celebrations around the corner, Goodday is the right choice to maintain their health and well-being. The special strain of Paraprobiotics that it has is clinically proven to help improve natural resistance—a benefit that is very much relevant in today’s time,” ABP Chief Executive Officer Hemalatha Ragavan said.

Derived from the good bacteria Lactobacillus paracasei, Goodday has all the benefits you need for achieving a healthier you this 2022.

It comes in three flavors: Original, Mango and Strawberry and is available in 80ml and 350ml bottles that you can purchase from convenience stores and leading supermarkets nationwide.

Photo Release Goodday Cultured Milk Drink comes in Original, Mango and Strawberry flavors.

For more information, check out the official Goodday Cultured Milk Drink Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gooddayculturedmilkph.

REFERENCES: