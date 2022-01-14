



















































 
























^


 











 















Health And Family


‘Gut to be healthy’ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics




Gerald Dizon - Philstar.com
January 14, 2022 | 3:00pm
 




 
â€˜Gut to be healthyâ€™ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics
Thanks to modern science, scientists have come up with a novel way to build up intestinal health, which is in the form of paraprobiotics.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — The new year brings new hopes and renewed goals in becoming better versions of ourselves. This is why many folks vow to be healthier or start adopting a healthy lifestyle as part of their resolutions.




In this continuous pursuit for good health and wellness, we Filipinos are no strangers to the wonders of probiotics. As a Pinoy staple, it's no surprise that the habit of taking probiotics comes up time and again, even among New Year's resolutioners—and for good reason.


You see, the gut microbiome in our digestive tract1 is home to an innumerable collection of microorganisms playing a crucial role in human health and metabolism. As we age, our gut microbiome gets affected by factors such as stress, bad environment, medications and so on. So it only makes sense to strengthen it with a probiotic habit, especially amid an ongoing global crisis.


But what if I told you that there's a new gut booster in town? Thanks to modern science, scientists have come up with a novel way to build up intestinal health, which is in the form of paraprobiotics.


Unlike probiotics, which are live microorganisms, paraprobiotics are "heat-treated" or inactivated probiotics derived from Lactobacilli, which Filipinos know as good bacteria.


If you want to know more about the benefits of paraprobiotics, here are four:


1. Provides immune support


The paraprobiotics strain, when taken via cultured milk drinks, for example, can help bolster the body’s immune response.2


This is because paraprobiotics interact with the microbiome to build up our defenses against certain  illnesses, including the common cold and the flu.


2. Helps prevent the common cold


Given how unpredictable the weather can be these days, it’s always good to have an added layer of resistance that protects us from feeling under the weather.


In a 2018 study published in the journal Beneficial Microbes, it was found that paraprobiotics reduced the incidence of common cold among healthy adults as well as the duration of illness and the severity of symptoms.3


3. Reinforces intestinal barrier


Because paraprobiotics demonstrate protection against pathogens (disease-causing microbes) and exhibit anti-inflammatory effects, they add a protective layer to the intestines, making for a healthier digestive system overall.4




4. Has longer shelf life


Paraprobiotics are heat-treated or inactivated probiotics. This means functional products made out of paraprobiotics can be stored for longer at room temperature or stored without cold chain or temperature management to maintain viability.


This makes functional paraprobiotic products perfect for a tropical country like the Philippines. Even without the use of cold chain technology, the product remains effective, which means it’s easier to produce and store, which in turn makes it more accessible even to Filipinos living in rural areas with electricity limitations.


Good days ahead


‘Gut to be healthy’ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics



Get on the paraprobiotic habit with the new Goodday Cultured Milk Drink.

Photo Release








This new year, pick up the pace and get on the paraprobiotic habit. Try the new Goodday Cultured Milk Drink from Asahi Beverages Philippines (ABP).


“More and more Filipinos have become health conscious these days, and with festive season and celebrations around the corner, Goodday is the right choice to maintain their health and well-being. The special strain of Paraprobiotics that it has is clinically proven to help improve natural resistance—a benefit that is very much relevant in today’s time,” ABP Chief Executive Officer Hemalatha Ragavan said.


Derived from the good bacteria Lactobacillus paracasei, Goodday has all the benefits you need for achieving a healthier you this 2022.


It comes in three flavors: Original, Mango and Strawberry and is available in 80ml and 350ml bottles that you can purchase from convenience stores and leading supermarkets nationwide.


‘Gut to be healthy’ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics



Goodday Cultured Milk Drink comes in Original, Mango and Strawberry flavors.

Photo Release








 


For more information, check out the official Goodday Cultured Milk Drink Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gooddayculturedmilkph.


 


REFERENCES:


    

  1. Cresci, G. A. M., & Izzo, K. (2019). Gut microbiome. Adult Short Bowel Syndrome, 45–54.
    2. 

  2. Piqué, N., Berlanga, M., & Miñana-Galbis, D. (2019). Health benefits of heat-killed (tyndallized) probiotics: An overview. International Journal of Molecular Sciences, 20(10), 2534.
    3. 

  3. Murata, M., Kondo, J., Iwabuchi, N., Takahashi, S., Yamauchi, K., Abe, F., & Miura, K. (2018). Effects of paraprobiotic lactobacillus paracasei MCC1849 supplementation on symptoms of the common cold and mood states in healthy adults. Beneficial Microbes, 9(6), 855–864.
    4. 

  4. Teame, T., Wang, A., Xie, M., Zhang, Z., Yang, Y., Ding, Q., Gao, C., Olsen, R. E., Ran, C., & Zhou, Z. (2020). Paraprobiotics and postbiotics of probiotic lactobacilli, their positive effects on the host and action mechanisms: A Review. Frontiers in Nutrition, 7.
    5. 



 

















 



PROBIOTICS

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest









&lsquo;Gut to be healthy&rsquo; this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics




 Sponsored 






1 hour ago


‘Gut to be healthy’ this 2022 with these 4 amazing benefits from paraprobiotics



 By Gerald Dizon |
1 hour ago 


If you want to know more about the benefits of paraprobiotics, here are four.








Health And Family
fbtw













Dealing with the first signs of a cold? Let&rsquo;s hear it from 5 Filipino citizens, frontliners




 Sponsored 






2 hours ago


Dealing with the first signs of a cold? Let’s hear it from 5 Filipino citizens, frontliners



By Gerald Dizon |
2 hours ago 


As Filipinos who are no strangers to getting a cold, we’ve developed habits and strategies in dealing with it, especially...








Health And Family
fbtw













'Magpakatatag sila': Zaijian Jaranilla advises fellow products of broken families







5 hours ago


'Magpakatatag sila': Zaijian Jaranilla advises fellow products of broken families



By Jan Milo Severo |
5 hours ago 


Kapamilya actor Zaijian Jaranilla gave an advice to fellow kids who are products of broken families.








Health And Family
fbtw













Rebel Wilson says walking is her secret to 75-pound weight loss







1 day ago


Rebel Wilson says walking is her secret to 75-pound weight loss



By Jan Milo Severo |
1 day ago 


Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson revealed that walking is simply the reason behind her 75-pound weight loss. 








Health And Family
fbtw













Fauci says US on 'threshold' of living with coronavirus
 






1 day ago


Fauci says US on 'threshold' of living with coronavirus



1 day ago 


Despite soaring cases and record-high Covid-19 hospitalizations, the United States is approaching the "threshold" of transitioning...








Health And Family
fbtw













The Year of My Pivot and Pamilya Talk







1 day ago


The Year of My Pivot and Pamilya Talk



By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
1 day ago 


Even though last year, all of us were still clouded by uncertainties, we strove to have a semblance of normalcy in our daily...








Health And Family
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with