Health And Family

                        
Up to 21% off on 12.12 on SPLAT toothpastes

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 9, 2021 | 5:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Up to 21% off on 12.12 on SPLAT toothpastes
For you and your family, go for SPLAT toothpastes that use natural antibacterial agents and ingredients for gentle teeth whitening. Its toothpastes, mouthwashes and foams contain natural ingredients, essential oils and medicinal plant extracts.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — For over 20 years, SPLAT has been ethically and scientifically developing professional oral care solutions for the whole family. A global pioneer in natural oral care, it is currently present in 70 European and Asian countries.



SPLAT is a family-run business that strives to create the very best products that will provide healthy oral care solutions and will promote some happiness around the world, one smile at a time.



The brand is finally in the Philippines and you can get their products for up to 21% off this December exclusively at Watsons stores or online at Watsons Lazada & Shopee or ShopSM.



Every product developed in SPLAT laboratory is targeted at the most effective solution of various oral care-related tasks. To achieve the highest efficacy of each product, the brand collaborated with leading dentists and specialized institutes of the whole world.



For you and your family, go for SPLAT toothpastes that use natural antibacterial agents and ingredients for gentle teeth whitening. Its toothpastes, mouthwashes and foams contain natural ingredients, essential oils and medicinal plant extracts.



SPLAT toothpastes don’t contain SLES, triclosan, chlorhexidine, aluminum lactate, peroxide, petroleum-derived products, synthetic antiseptic agents, sodium lauryl sulfate and saccharinate. These are ingredients that could potentially harm humans, animals and the planet.



Give your kids the gift of healthy teeth and gums with SPLAT Kids Natural Toothpaste in Strawberry-Cherry and Fruit Ice-Cream flavors. Make brushing fun for kids with a natural toothpaste is hypoallergenic and safe if accidentally swallowed.



All SPLAT Bio-Active Toothpastes of Professional series contain patented SP. White System® to ensure safe whitening. Each product is specifically aim at a certain oral problem; therefore, you can easily find a product, satisfying your special hygienic requirements.






The Professional White Plus toothpaste with rounded polishing particles in combination with PVP whitening component and natural papaya enzymes noticeably whiten tooth enamel, break up dental plaque in hard-to-reach places and make tooth surface perfectly smooth and white. This is a perfect choice for coffee and tea lovers.



On the other hand, the Professional Sensitive White toothpaste with hydroxyapatite and natural enzyme system effectively break up the dental plaque and reduce sensitivity.



The Professional Biocalcium toothpaste restores enamel and reduces tooth sensitivity. Bioactive calcium obtained from eggshell and hydroxyapatite, a building component of tooth enamel. High content of these ingredients makes it possible to strengthen enamel and reduce hypersensitivity.



The Professional Medical Herbs toothpaste emerald-colored gel toothpaste contains extracts of sage, chamomile and hawthorn for effective gums and teeth care. Calcium obtained from eggshell accelerates mineralization and strengthens enamel.



There's also the Professional Lavandersept toothpaste with bioactive calcium that reduces tooth hypersensitivity. Lavender, rosemary, and thyme essential oils promote healthy gums. Papain natural enzyme gently whitens and polishes enamel to a shiny white.



Meanwhile, the SPLAT Green Tea toothpaste containing green tea extracts, sage and chamomile has a soothing effect on gums. Natural pearl contains calcium which strengthens teeth.



Enjoy discounts of up to 21% this December exclusively at Watsons stores or online at Watsons on Lazada and Shopee or ShopSM.



Get the best natural high-quality toothpastes, such as the bestselling SPLAT Professional White Plus Toothpaste and the Professional Sensitive White Toothpaste, at discounted prices only for this month at only 149 and P148 for 50ml Kids toothpaste with even more discounts on 12.12.



That's not all—get cash rebates and further discounts when you buy selected SPLAT toothpastes from Lazada and Shopee on 12.12 from 12 a.m. to 2 a.m.



Get the SPLAT Kids Natural Toothpaste in Fruit Ice-Cream flavor (50ml) for P138 with P47 rebate. Get SPLAT Professional Biocalcium Enamel Restoration and Safe Whitening, Professional White Plus, Professional Maximum and Professional Lavendersept for P139 with a P50 rebate.



 



In the Philippines, SPLAT is exclusively distributed by ABGPH Corp. and is now available exclusively at selected Watsons online and offline.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

