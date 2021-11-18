



































































 




   







   















Health And Family

                        
Pure-Cee and DBrite help keep kids healthy and happy in a pandemic

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 18, 2021 | 12:20pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Pure-Cee and DBrite help keep kids healthy and happy in a pandemic
Pure-Cee and DBrite are supplements diligently formulated by Greatwell Pharma Inc. for children to address any nutritional gaps caused by a poor diet and lack of exposure to sunlight.
It took a pandemic for us to realize that health is indeed wealth. In the case of parents, one of the challenges is how to keep kids healthy, safe and happy, especially since they’re mostly indoors and most children like to eat what tastes good to them and not necessarily what is nutritious.



Apart from nurturing the growth and development of children, parents can encourage kids to indulge in physical activity while indoors and make sure they know about physical distancing and proper hand washing. On top of that, it’s also important that kids get proper nutrition supplemented by vitamins that are important to maintaining optimum health.



Pure-Cee and DBrite are supplements diligently formulated by Greatwell Pharma Inc. for children to address any nutritional gaps caused by a poor diet and lack of exposure to sunlight.



These proudly Filipino-made supplements were meticulously formulated for children to protect them from severe infections and support their overall growth and development. DBrite is groundbreaking because it is the first Vitamin D supplement in the country.



Pure-Cee Sodium Ascorbate Syrup 120 ml contains the highest quality Vitamin C Sodium Ascorbate, which is essential for kids’ optimal health.






Vitamin C is crucial in maintaining a healthy immune system, enhancing iron absorption, producing collagen, helping heal wounds and strengthening blood vessels to minimize bruising from falls and scrapes, which is very important for kids. As a nutrient, Vitamin C is unique because it also functions as an antioxidant, which helps protect cells from free radical damage that can damage cells. Vitamin C is also crucial is keeping gums healthy.



What makes Pure-Cee Sodium Ascorbate Syrup great for kids is that it’s tummy-friendly and doesn’t cause gastric irritation.



Children, even newborn babies, need Vitamin D to reduce the risk of autoimmune conditions and type 2 diabetes and promote calcium absorption. Vitamin D has also been found to protect against certain cancers. Vitamin D aids in the development of strong bones and prevents rickets and bone deformity. It helps reduce the risk of infections and chronic diseases and is now recommended for treating patients with COVID-19 or those suspected of having it. Vitamin D also promotes height improvement in kids and is important in helping prevent nutritional deficiencies in overweight children.






Vitamin D, which cannot be found in mother’s milk, is normally obtained though sun exposure but the pandemic has kept babies and kids indoors for almost two years now so supplementation is important. DBrite Syrup 250 ml is produced from Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol to help keep kids from 1-12 years old stay healthy even when they cannot get enough Vitamin D from the sun.  



You can get Pure-Cee and DBrite from Mercury Drug outlets nationwide. Online, you can get them from Lazada, Shopee and Zalora. You may also opt for same day delivery via Grab Delivery (selected areas in Metro Manila only).



Health And Family
