Attracting good luck and good vibes these trying times

Despite every bad thing that’s happened and is happening, keeping a thankful spirit remains key. Master Hanz knows a thing or two about this.

For us Filipinos, “Christmastime” starts as soon as the -ber months on the calendar roll out. Before global warming further manifested, our weather used to cooperate in ushering the holiday season, too. We knew instantly that December was around the corner, with the hot, humid Habagat thinning out to make way for the cool Amihan winds. Christmas was literally in the air!

This year, it seems like we’re celebrating the holidays in quarantine for the second time. It’s unfortunate for a family-oriented, big-on-Christmas culture like ours that we’re still nowhere close to extinguishing COVID-19. As of this writing, we’re already at almost 2.5 million cases and past 37,000 deaths.

Inadvertently, Christmastime makes another anxiety-provoking thought especially this pandemic. From being discouraged to meet up with loved ones, to keeping up with the busy consumerist world, anxieties are at a high during the holiday season.

But what else can we do but hope and attempt to be positive and productive?

In our recent “Pamilya Talk” episode, I got to chat with feng shui expert and tarot reader Master Hanz Cua himself about how we can imbue positivity into our homes in these months approaching the holidays. (Good to note that Ghost Month has been over!) With Master Hanz’ tips, I came up with a list on how we can stay strong and inspired en route to #Christmas2021!

Declutter ASAP!

Before Marie Kondo advocated tidying up to “spark joy,” there was feng shui teaching us that a neat, harmonized environment would allow good energy to flow freely. Decluttering is a big part of the feng shui philosophy, and so Master Hanz suggests greatly prioritizing this as the world outside already finds itself in chaos. Start with your room and then your workspace, he adds.

“(Pag) maraming kalat, yung energy di mo di ka makakapag-focus. Make sure decluttered, maayos at malinis ang kwarto.”

Identify and activate your luck sectors at home

There are what feng shui experts call as luck sectors, or eight life aspects defined by compass directions. These are: Career luck (north), Education luck (northeast), Health luck (east), Wealth luck (southeast), Fame/recognition luck (south), Love/relationship luck (southwest), Descendants luck (west), and Mentor luck (northwest).

These sectors should be located and then activated at home to attract chi energy, advises Master Hanz. “Para ma-remind ka ng mga goal mo each day, each week, o each month. Para malaman mo kung ano dapat at hindi mo dapat na gagawin at ginagawa sa buhay mo.”

Keep fit

It’s a tip that might prove irrelevant once all the (online) parties and (hopefully small) gatherings filled with food and booze pour in. But like keeping your immediate environment decluttered, it’s also advisable that you keep your body clean and healthy to rid it of the stress. Channeling your chi energy through frequent exercise is thus important, says Master Hanz.

“Kahit nasa bahay ka, makakatulong diyan ang pag-zu-zumba. Importante ang pagpapawis. Kung pwede na ulit lumabas, kahit sa mga neighborhood niyo po, mag-mask ka lang po. Mag-walking walking, mag-jogging, mag-exercise, ito ay mag-e-enhance ng good feng shui of the self.”

“Ang isa ring tip ni Master Hanz Cua ay tamang pagkain,” he added. “Ibig sabihin, (dapat) may mga vegetables at prutas ka, may konting protina o konting carbohydrates—para mas maging fit at healthy ang ating pangangatawan. Kailangan ito physically (at) emotionally.”

Mind your sleep

Speaking of keeping healthy, Master Hanz also advises at least eight hours of daily sleep that will come in handy through these busy, stressful times.

An advice from me: As much as possible, sleep early to go with your body’s natural tendency to wake up at around 5 or 6 in the morning. This way, you can squeeze in a little workout so you’re relaxed and energized to take on your tasks for the day. Also, since you’re able to finish your work earlier, you have more time to wind down alone or with family by sunset. It’s a win-win for both your work-life balance goals and your mental health!

Detoxify online

While you’re in the process of cleaning up various aspects in your life, Master Hanz also recommends breaking free from social media once in a while. “Maraming mga negative rin sa social media, kaya iwasan mo ang pagko-comment ng mga negative at ang paghahanap ng negative.”

Instead, Master Hanz advises especially this holiday season when it will be difficult for families to reunite, “Gamitin ang social media sa positive side… Give (your loved ones) a call. I-text mo sila para may socialization pa rin kayo.”

Be grateful

Despite every bad thing that’s happened and is happening, keeping a thankful spirit remains key. Master Hanz knows a thing or two about this.

“Dapat, ang unang-una, appreciation and gratitude natin. Alam niyo, sa panahon natin, ang daming walang trabaho. Si Master Hanz Cua ay isa sa mga nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pagsasara ng ABS-CBN, pero, hindi tayo nawalan ng pag-asa dahil meron naman tayong opportunity,” he opened up, sharing he has since ventured into livestreaming app Kumu.

“Ang hirap ng walang trabaho. Kung may trabaho po kayo, be thankful, be happy. Huwag ka puro complain. Don’t find yung mga negative sa work mo. Ang importante, mahalin mo yung trabaho mo. Give your 100% sa ginagawa mo. Ibigay mo lahat. This will enhance good feng shui sa atin. Kaya yan, laban lang.”

