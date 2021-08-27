DOST, PGH exploringÂ virgin coconut oil as adjunctive therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — The use of virgin coconut oil (VCO) as possible COVID-19 treatment gets a boost with more funded studies from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

The agency recently earmarked three different VCO studies related to the use of the oil's effectiveness against COVID-19. The funding for DOST's VCO studies was released through its Philippine Council for Health Research and Development.

With P8.4 million in funds, one study explores the possible use of VCO as adjunctive therapy for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Adjunctive therapy is given to assist the primary treatment provided to the patients.

VCO contains lauric acid and monolaurin. Past studies suggest that these chemical compounds have been found to stop the replication of the COVID-19 virus and the binding of its proteins to the cell membrane of the host.

The agency does not only see the potential of VCO as an effective adjunctive therapy. If the studies are proven successful, these could help boost the country's coconut industry as the market for VCO will increase. With an increase in demand, VCO will become affordable and will be easily accessible to consumers.

More of this project will be unveiled as part of the Big 21 in 2021 Launch on September 7 at 10 a.m. to be broadcast via the DOST Philippines Facebook page.

Another project identified 74 eligible patients at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) who will participate either as part of a standard care group or a treatment group.

The treatment group will receive 15mL or about one tablespoon of VCO every meal, three times a day on top of standard regular care for two weeks.

During this period, their lipid profile, fasting blood sugar, creatinine and efficacy of VCO through recovery from symptoms and virus clearance of the patients will be closely monitored.

This P4.8 million project is under the supervision of Dr. Marissa M. Alejandria of the University of the Philippines Manila (UPM). PGH is administered and operated by UPM.

Results from this study will prove the efficacy of VCO in helping improve the overall health status and recovery of a COVID-19 patient.

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI), which is under DOST, is conducting a study that aims to look at VCO's beneficial effects in terms of CRP level, all hematology tests (CBC differential count), pulmonary function, viral load or CD4+, lipid profile, diminishing/resolution of signs and symptoms, and the number of days in the center.

In this study, VCO is given to suspected and probable cases of COVID-19 who are quarantined in a center or hospital. The VCO used in this study was analyzed by the Laboratory Services Division of the Philippine Coconut Authority.

The P3.6 million study is led by FNRI Director Dr. Imelda Angeles-Agdeppa.

If the results of this study prove to be successful, VCO can be used as a potential supplement of suspected and probable cases of COVID-19 to prevent the worsening of the condition of the patient.

Among those who advocate the use of VCO in treating COVID-19 is Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit of the Ateneo de Manila University. Dr. Dayrit is also an academician of the DOST-National Academy of Science and Technology, the highest collegial body of recognized scientists in the Philippines, and president of the Integrated Chemists of the Philippines, a professional organization that helps regulate the professional practice of chemistry in the country.

Dr. Dayrit is also involved in the DOST-FNRI study.