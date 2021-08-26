Pay attention to your eyes this sight-saving month of August

MANILA, Philippines —In addition to getting an annual physical check-up, it is also important to include getting your eyes checked once a year. Unfortunately, the fear of getting the COVID-19 virus has forced people to delay their visits to their doctors.

1. Exercise regularly during quarantine

Studies conducted by the American Journal of Ophthalmology indicate that low to moderate exercise for as little as 30 minutes a day can lower the chances of developing age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by 41%.

Additionally, a study of those diagnosed with glaucoma showed that taking an extra 5,000 steps a day slows the rate of vision loss by 10%. Exercise reduces your risks of high blood pressure and diabetes, diseases that damage blood vessels that nourish the eyes which can eventually compromise your vision or lead to blindness.

2. A great pair of sunglasses

UV light from the sun can damage the proteins in the lens of the eye, contributing to cataract formation. You need protection so choose the right pair of sunglasses by buying a pair with 100% UV or UV400 protection.

3. Artificial tears

Tear production naturally diminishes as you get older. Tears keep the conjunctiva, the thin membrane on the surface of the eye, moist. Once this membrane becomes dry, it loses its protective function and the result is inflammation.

Your eyes may become watery as your body tries to compensate for the dryness. Over-the-counter artificial tears are all that’s needed.

4. Eye comfort lights

If harsh lighting conditions trigger headaches, try using softer light or LED bulbs that dim without flickering, strobing, causing glare or making a humming noise.

Set up your computer so that it is 25 inches away from the screen. And position it so you are looking slightly down at it instead of straight ahead, suggests the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Remember to give yourself occasional breaks from endless Zoom meetings by following the 20/20/20 rule – turn your head every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds.

5. Good computer readers

Talk to your ophthalmologist about getting a pair of computer glasses that are specially designed to help reduce eyestrain. The doctor will calculate the distance you sit from your computer and give you a prescription for single-vision glasses designed for intermediate distance viewing.

In addition to these tips, doctors also strongly recommend taking nutritional supplements that could protect against AMD, a disease that blurs the sharp, central vision needed for activities like reading, sewing and driving. AMD affects the macula, the part of the eye that allows you to see fine details.

Studies indicate that the daily intake of certain high-dose vitamins and minerals can slow the progression of the disease in people who have intermediate AMD, and those who have late AMD in one eye. The studies added high levels of antioxidants and zinc significantly reduce the risk of advanced AMD and its associated vision loss.

