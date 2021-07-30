







































































 




   







   















John Lloyd Cruz admits he wasn't ready for fatherhood then
Actor John Lloyd Cruz with son Elias
John Lloyd Cruz via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
John Lloyd Cruz admits he wasn't ready for fatherhood then

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - July 30, 2021 - 10:40am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz admitted that he was not ready to become a father when he and Ellen Adarna welcomed their son Elias. 



In his podcast interview with Karen Davila, John Lloyd said he really wanted to become a father but he only thought that he’s ready back then. 

   
   


“Tingin ko isang bagay siya na akala mo ready ka because you wanted it. We like to believe na we are in control. We like that idea na ‘Hindi, it’s my plan. Plinano ko iyan.’ It took me a while para matanggap na akala mo ginusto mo, akala mo plinano mo but in reality, especially ngayon after tatlong taon, iba eh. Hindi eh,” he said. 



“And it won’t be as humbling kung ‘Talaga, naplano mo? Paano mong naplano 'yung ganung bagay?’ Kasi it’s beyond words. Describing being a father especially nung lumabas siya, there’s no way na merong tao na naplano 'yung ganung ka-weird and ka-radical na bagay. That’s a life. Buhay 'yung lumabas because of your responsibility,” he added.










John Lloyd also said that he’s not scared of the responsibilities. 



“I didn’t get scared at all. I was scared to admit na parang medyo it’s a little bit too much than what I expected. But I think that’s the whole essence of it,” he said. 



John Lloyd said that fatherhood is the most fascinating thing in his life right now. 



“What I’m learning from him, what I’m learning about him, ang galling. Parang you’ll submit to it,” he said.



RELATED: John Lloyd Cruz says he never left acting


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

