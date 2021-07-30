John Lloyd Cruz says he never left acting

MANILA, Philippines — Actor John Lloyd Cruz reiterated his statement that he only left ABS-CBN and not acting during his hiatus.

In his podcast interview with Karen Davila, John Lloyd said he never left doing movies.

“Merong isa na nagsabi, dinagdagan niya ng ‘bumalik na sa showbiz.’ 'Yun medyo, oo nga naman. Bumalik ako sa showbiz pero hindi ako umalis sa paggawa ng sine,” he said.

“Hindi ako umalis sa harap ng camera. Kasi kahit naman tumigil ako noon with my usual work in showbiz, in films and TV, nagtuloy pa rin naman ako but much, much smaller production,” he added.

John Lloyd said he chose to do films in smaller production because it is too crowded on mainstream.

“Medyo crowded doon sa isang daan,” he said.

“It’s vital. Sa trabaho namin, napaka-vital nung are you making the right decisions? Are you making the right choices? Are you behaving the way you want to? Kasi talagang binabago tayo ng industriya in many ways na pwede mong ma-imagine. Akala mo you had it all figured out pero biglang may mangyayari sa 'yo and you realize na, ‘Hindi na ako iyon ah.’ And then you take a step back. 'Yung pag-step back ko, medyo lumayo lang,” he added.

John Lloyd also said that he got tired of “fighting for the content that I want to see on a more commercial platform.”

“I felt na we owe it to our audiences, 'yung we make sure na hindi naman kayo pauulit-ulitin. As much as nagma-mature kami or we are growing as performers, siyempre you want to take your audience with you,” he said.

