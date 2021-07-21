







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  

                     

                        

                           
WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Ritz L. Ignacio (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 10:17pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Recently, actress Angel Locsin revealed that she has started taking her first step toward a healthier lifestyle through a “chef-curated and nutritionist-approved” 800-calorie diet program. 



Such “very-low-calorie” diets, however, might lead to a lack of micronutrients that can cause fatigue, weakened bones, nutrient deficiency, lower metabolism and a compromised immune system, according to a nutritionist and dietician. 



Thus, doctor Jeremiah Torrico suggested that before cutting anything out for diet, people should consult a doctor first to ensure that their overall health won't harm and to avoid the high risk of gaining the weight back. 



— Video by Ritz L. Ignacio



 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by @gime.ignacio.perez_






                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ANGEL LOCSIN
                                                      SPECIAL DIETS
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              &lsquo;Batang Matibay&rsquo;: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
‘Batang Matibay’: Students who prove the strength in every Filipino child


                              
                              

                              

                                 
9 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Melissa de Leon on getting breast cancer - twice
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Melissa de Leon on getting breast cancer - twice


                              

                                                                  By Lai S. Reyes |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Cancer detected at an early stage gives the best chance of survival. But when management is delayed, patients are more likely...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kaila Estrada: Working out should not feel like a chore
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Kaila Estrada: Working out should not feel like a chore


                              

                                                                  By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Good looks and acting skills run in the veins of Kaila Estrada, one of the beautiful children of Janice de Belen and John...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 That annoying rash may be skin asthma
                              


                              

                                                                  By Grace Carole Beltran MD |
                                 July 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Hot, humid conditions provide the perfect breeding ground for asthma allergens.

                                                         


      

         

            
1 day ago
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
Consulting with your doctor amid pandemic? This virtual clinic makes it possible from home


                              

                                                                  By Gerald Dizon,Gerald Dizon |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
While face-to-face consultation is still ideal in delivering medical attention, it’s apparent that the current times...

                                                         


      

         

            
Health And Family
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              Why dads also need and deserve self-care as they care for loved ones
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
Why dads also need and deserve self-care as they care for loved ones


                              
                              

                              

                                 
2 days ago

                              

                              

                                 
Health And Family

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with