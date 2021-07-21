WATCH: What is Angel Locsin's 800-calorie diet?

MANILA, Philippines — Recently, actress Angel Locsin revealed that she has started taking her first step toward a healthier lifestyle through a “chef-curated and nutritionist-approved” 800-calorie diet program.

Such “very-low-calorie” diets, however, might lead to a lack of micronutrients that can cause fatigue, weakened bones, nutrient deficiency, lower metabolism and a compromised immune system, according to a nutritionist and dietician.

Thus, doctor Jeremiah Torrico suggested that before cutting anything out for diet, people should consult a doctor first to ensure that their overall health won't harm and to avoid the high risk of gaining the weight back.

— Video by Ritz L. Ignacio