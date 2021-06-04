







































































 




   







   















DILG sees no violation over Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzales family vaccination
Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzales and their twins Atasha and Andres
City Government of Muntinlupa/Released

                     

                        

                           
DILG sees no violation over Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzales family vaccination

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2021 - 12:25pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) just released a statement saying that actor Aga Muhlach, his wife Charlene Gonzales and their two children Atasha and Andres committed no violation for getting COVID-19 vaccinated since they registered for vaccination as people with comorbidities.



DILG Undersecretary and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said that the local government of Muntinlupa told the department that the Muhlach family are qualified to be vaccinated under the A3 category. 



“They are bona-fide residents of Muntinlupa City. They enrolled at the MUNCOVAC registration portal under A3 category,” Malaya said.



Malaya also said that the celebrity family submitted medical certificates to prove they have comorbidities. 



“Most importantly, they submitted medical certificates/clearance from their attending physician at Asian Hospital and Medical Center to prove that they have comorbidities. The medical certificate was verified by the Muntinlupa City Health Office with the said hospital,” he said.



 “Therefore, the Department sees no violation of DOH or IATF’s (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) regulations in the aforementioned vaccination,” he added.



The statement came after social media users criticized Aga and his family when reports came out about them allegedly cutting the line to get inoculated. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

