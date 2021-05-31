







































































 




   







   















LIST: 5 hygiene tips for public and private motorists to stay safe on and off the road
Filipinos are advised to stay at home except for essential trips.
                           Gerald Dizon (Philstar.com) - May 31, 2021 - 5:15pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — As different parts of the country, especially the NCR Plus bubble, continue to observe quarantine measures in preventing further transmission of COVID-19, Filipinos are advised to stay at home except for essential trips.



As we ease back to daily routine, it is highly recommended to strictly observe safety guidelines released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and Department of Health (DOH).



The minimum health standards include mandatory and proper wearing of face masks and shields, frequent washing of hands, maintain social distancing and avoid crowded places. Such measures are proven effective to reduce the risk of infection.



In addition to the standard precautions, here’s how public and private motorists can stay safe on and off the road during community quarantine:



1. Show of hands



According to WHO, diseases could be transmitted through “fomites”—inanimate objects people come in contact with that can become sources of contamination. In vehicles, fomites include high-touch surface areas such as door handles, steering wheel, knobs, hand brake, glove compartment and aircon vents.



Therefore, proper handwashing for at least 20 seconds is recommended while traveling, in the workplace, or in public spaces. If soap and water are not available, make use of hand sanitizers or antiseptic wipes with 70% alcohol solution.



Make use of hand sanitizers or antiseptic wipes with 70% alcohol solution.

2. Stay smart with phone use



At present, we utilize mobile devices to stay connected with family, friends, colleagues, news or current events and traffic situation or navigation. Thus, it is not surprising that smartphones are also classified as fomites. It is considered 10x more contaminated than most toilet seats. Based on the 2019 research of Rescue Time reveals people spent an average of three hours and 15 minutes on their phones.



Routine cleaning and disinfection of smartphones have become essential in the prevention of transmission. Clean your device with a microfiber cloth doused with regular soap and water, then wipe dry.



3. Be vigilant



During rest stops on the road, make sure not to touch stray animals or questionable items you see on the floor or any surface—if you think they’re dirty, they probably are. Leave them alone.



4. Practice etiquette



If you suddenly feel like you’re about to cough or sneeze, don’t just do it point-blank. Not only is this disrespectful, but it may increase the risk of transmission especially when inside the vehicle or confined spaces.



What you should do is at least cover your nose and mouth with tissue and then dispose properly. In the absence of this, cough or sneeze into your elbow instead. Then use alcohol solutions or wipes to sanitize affected parts.



5. Car sanitation and air-conditioning






Your car’s air-conditioning system could be a breeding ground for bacteria. With lack of maintenance, not only will bacterial accumulation damage your unit, it can also affect your health.



Check for dirt, molds and mildew as these are common sources of microbes. These develop because of condensation and humidity.



To avoid inhaling bacteria, keep your AC unit clean by using anti-bacterial aerosol sprays, cleaning or changing your vents and filters, or better yet, have professionals clean it for you, like Toyota.



Toyota’s Air Care service provides worry-free aircon cleaning using special tools and cleaning agents. The process is even made more sophisticated with the use of robotic technology, foregoing the need to dismantle the dashboard. What usually takes 8 hours of regular service, Toyota has cut down to just 1 hour.



RELATED: The ultimate car cleaning checklist for the new normal



More notably, Toyota has a special antibacterial and antifungal treatment that complements the air care service.



Toyota BactaKlenz, an anti-bacterial treatment proven to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, molds and fungi inside the vehicle.

This is Toyota BactaKlenz, an anti-bacterial treatment proven to eliminate 99.99% of bacteria, molds and fungi inside the vehicle. After completion of repair, the sanitation process is performed just before the vehicle is turned over to the customer. Its effectiveness can last up to three months.



For routine disinfection, Toyota is also offering UV Lamp and Air Purifier Accessories for an added level of protection in your car’s interior, safe even for daily use.



The UV Lamp is designed to regularly sanitize the car interior from virus, bacteria and harmful organisms using ultraviolet light. It is portable and safe to use with a 60-second delay function which allows the occupant to safely leave the car before the start of disinfection.



The Air Purifier on the other hand, uses plasma cluster technology to deactivate airborne viruses and bacteria by releasing positive and negative ions. It is a great companion for daily drives by keeping the cabin air always fresh and clean. It conveniently fits the cup holder and can be plugged via USB for a power source. Owners can simply press the power button and select from operation modes: low, medium, or turbo.



Toyota owners can take advantage of the 20% discount on BactaKlenz, UV Lamp and Air purifier bundle until May 22, 2021. For more details on the promo, go here.



For any upcoming long or short drive, make sure your car is in top condition, including proper sanitation with Toyota.



 



To know more about these services or book appointments for your next visit, go to https://mytoyota.ph/ today.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

