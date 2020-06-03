The ultimate car cleaning checklist for the new normal

MANILA, Philippines — The global health crisis necessitated rigorous measures to keep everyone safe mostly—and for some, entirely—in their homes. This especially applied during the course of government-imposed quarantine. Our trips, even if allowed, were reduced to doing essential tasks. All of this to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

For car owners, this meant almost no driving to work, no cruising around the city, nor going out with friends and family. This left our vehicles parked for days or weeks at a time and gathering dust.

So having to clean any vehicle, especially after a whole and unprecedented season of quarantine and isolation, can prove to be daunting. This doesn’t have to be the case.

To get you started, here's a checklist on everything you need to consider when cleaning your vehicle and keeping it in tip-top shape for the new normal.

1. Protect yourself

In a global pandemic, even cars pose risks for microbial exposure so don’t take any chances. Wait at least 3 days or 72 hours after your most recent drive before cleaning your car. This is to reduce potential viral particles living on the surfaces.

Err on the side of caution and wear rubber or disposable gloves and your trusty face mask as protective gear. You can also wear an apron and goggles for extra protection.

2. Chuck out the litter

From the front to the back, the hood and the trunk, scan your vehicle for any rubbish that needs to be thrown away. Check the glove compartments, too. Before giving your car a proper clean, it’s a generally good measure to get the trash out of the way. Put them in a bin or garbage bag.

3. Get dust-busting

Get rid of accumulated dust or dirt by dusting or vacuuming the dashboard (alternatively, you can use soft brushes), the seats and upholstery. Then do the floor and the footwell last. You can also remove the floor mats or carpet, which you can hoover separately, or better yet, wash entirely. Don’t forget to let it dry before replacing it in the car.

4. Wipe things down

For the interior, apply non-alcohol-based disinfectant on a soft microfiber cloth before proceeding to wipe the dashboard, the seats and seatbelts (its buckles and clips), headrests, seat adjust controls, air vents, change and cup holders, door handles, steering wheel and gear stick, control stalks, ignition and power buttons, as well as other controls.

For touchscreen surfaces, like the infotainment system, use the same approach. But be especially careful not to apply too much disinfectant as this might damage some of the hardware.

Basically, wipe down everything your fingers frequently come into contact with that may have been gathering dirt and germs. And last on this step: Clean your keys.

5. Don’t forget the exterior

For this task, spray regular glass cleaner on the windows, including the windshield, sunroof, and rear window before wiping down with a cloth.

6. Air it out

When you’re done with hard parts, you can leave the doors open for a bit to let the interior air out, in case there’s any unwanted smell inside the car.

If a lingering odor persists, this can be attributed to an air-conditioning problem, which may require more attention. You see, over time, the AC can also breed bacteria and fungus which cannot be addressed with normal cleaning.

This is where Toyota BactaKlenz comes in.

Toyota BactaKlenz is a complete treatment that eliminates 99.99% of bacteria, mold, and fungi inside the vehicle, especially the inside of the air-conditioning system. It features an all-around fumigation machine that atomizes concentrated anti-bacterial solution into “nano-sized” particles for efficient performance.

A Toyota Genuine Product, Toyota BactaKlenz is both anti-bacterial and anti-fungal, is long-lasting and non-toxic, and reduces odor while leaving a pleasant scent.

As part of their Welcome Back Promo, Toyota is offering one FREE BactaKlenz Treatment when you avail any of these services until June 16: Periodic Maintenance, General Service, and Body & Paint Jobs.

So, on top of the pandemic spring cleaning, if you think your vehicle requires more care and maintenance, head down to your nearest Toyota Dealership for the best car care with free BactaKlenz to boot!

Find out more about BactaKlenz here. To check the availability of a dealer nearest you, visit https://toyota.com.ph/hereforyou.

For updates and advisories, check out https://toyota.com.ph/news/ToyotaAdvisory or visit https://toyota.com.ph. You can also check out TMP on social media on Facebook and Twitter.

Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB 06128 Series of 2020