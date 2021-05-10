Vico Sotto bombards social media with cute Mother's Day throwback photos

MANILA, Philippines — Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto turns all mushy with throwback snaps of him and his mother, actress Coney Reyes, on Mother's Day, May 9.

On Instagram, he posted a photo of him wearing a white blouse with red striped necktie that matches Connie's red top. He captioned it with "Happy Mother's Day, Mama!"

His Twitter post is another matchy outfit with him wearing a geometric roundneck top in blue, green, red and white and Connie wih a blue-green top. "Happy Mother's Day sa lahat ng nanay!" read the caption.

His Facebook post sees him in another throwback photo of him being squished in a tight embrace by Coney. It has the same caption as his Twitter post.

All three posts have garnered positive responses by netizens/fans of the popular millennial mayor. Many of those commended Coney's upbringing of her son with TV host Vic Sotto while there were appreciation posts for the mayor.

"Thank you Ms Connie Reyes for raising Mayor Vico with honor and integrity! May your tribe increase! Happy Mother's Day!" Eizelle Fajardo-Songco wrote on his Facebook post.

Another netizen gathered a whopping 1, 200 heart and laughing emojis when she wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Mama." It came with a face-savoring food emoji.