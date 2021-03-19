UV Care offers protection for homes, businesses this pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units are imposing special lockdowns and curfews to help curb the alarming rise in coronavirus cases, issuing supplemental guidelines on the implementation of General Community Quarantine.

These include a city-wide 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, liquor ban and frequent and thorough disinfection of high-touch objects within workplaces and other establishments. These objects include elevator buttons, counters, door handles and railings.

According to the circular issued by the Quezon City local government, the use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) devices is "strongly recommended" for this purpose.

UV-C sterilization

When it comes to UVGI devices, the first brand that comes to mind is UV Care.

Even pre-pandemic, UV Care effective systems and solutions has already been widely used in hospitals, institutions, and commercial establishments like shopping malls, ensuring the wellness and safety of the public.

UV Care is US EPA and US FDA certified as well as an active member of the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA).

The brand has air purifiers, portable sterilizers, surface and room sterilizers, escalator handrail sterilizers and other products and solutions that are effective in different settings for killing up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria, viruses, germs, allergens, as well as mold, dust mites, fleas, bed bugs and their eggs, all without the use of chemicals.

UV Care trusted products

UV Care effective devices work using powerful ultraviolet light. Germicidal UV is a term used to describe UV-C whose light deactivates the DNA of bacteria, viruses and other pathogens and destroys their ability to multiply and cause disease.

UV Care products, when used as directed, are completely safe. These have been tried, tested and trusted by institutions to keep healthcare establishments, malls, offices and other environments safe, healthy and germ-free.

1. Pocket sterilizer

One of the brand's most popular products, the UV Care Pocket Sterilizer eliminates up to 99.9% of harmful germs, bacteria, viruses, allergens and molds using UV-C light technology.

It works for sanitizing mobile phones, gadgets, keyboards, doorknobs, toys, pacifiers, high chairs and countertops.

Light and portable, the UV Care Pocket Sterilizer is perfect for grocery runs and any other trips outside the home. The sterilizer works best when it is close to the object and when you sterilize for a long time.

2. Room sterilizer

The UV Care Room Sterilizer is used by most hotels and hospitals to sterilize their rooms and common areas. It guarantees safety and convenience with its built-in motion sensor.

It also ensures that harmful pathogens do not grow and spread on room surfaces including hard-to-reach crevices and ceilings within 60 square meters by destroying the molecular bonds and disrupting the DNA of pathogens.

3. Air cleaner

The UV Care Super Air Cleaner helps purify the air through its 7-stage filtration system.

It has an air-quality indicator that shows air quality through color in real-time; 99.9% PM 2.5 Purification Rate; 97.6 % Germ Purification Rate; 96.2% Formaldehyde Purification Rate within a 60sqm range.

It has a medical-grade H13 HEPA filter which traps 99.95% of fine particles that are 0.1 microns in diameter. It has a UV lamp that eliminates up to 99.9% of germs, viruses and bacteria that can cause asthma, allergic rhinitis, pneumonia, smallpox, chicken pox, measles, tuberculosis, influenza and others.

4. Escalator sterilizer

The UV Care Escalator Sterilizer is being used by malls and hotels to get rid of pathogenic bacteria and viruses present in escalator handrails, which are the "germiest" surfaces in malls, airports and hotels.

5. Germ zapper

The UV Care Ultra Germ Zapper eliminates up to 99.9% of harmful germs, viruses, bacteria and molds and can effectively sterilize an unobstructed surface area of up to 55sqm.

6. Multipurpose sterilizer

The UV Care Multipurpose Sterilizer is suitable for homes and businesses and can sterilize using UV-C. It can be used for gadgets, dinnerware, baby bottles, documents, money, clothes, packages, food deliveries and many others.

7. Aircon sterilizer

The UV Care Aircon Sterilizer helps get rid of mold and biofilm build-up on your aircon’s coils. It also helps reduce bacterial growth and minimizes the need for chemical cleaning agents.

Hospitals, conglomerates and commercial establishments have trusted UV Care because it is effective in providing clean space, air and water solutions. Moreover, it is also effective in maintaining the much-needed sanitation for our homes.

UV Care can also customize systems and solutions for homes and businesses.

For more information and to shop UV Care products, visit www.uvcare.net.