In the Write Mind: Mental health care through writing

MANILA, Philippines — The written word is therapeutic. As one contemplates the countless possibilities of language, the mind is freed in the process.

Writing is also a relatively inexpensive form of expression. It does not require an entire set of materials or capital, just one’s ability to construct ideas using words.

Restorative and accessible, writing shows potential as a tool for healing. The mind is its starting point and satisfaction is its end.

This is why the Cultural Center of the Philippines and the Freelance Writers Guild of the Philippines (FWGP) organized “Write Side Up!”

The event held last week explores the capacity of writing as a medium for mental health care.

Speakers discussed relevant topics like the practice of mental wellness especially for writers and artists, writing exercises to help calm the mind, as well as writing as meditation.

Practice of mental wellness

Licensed psychiatrist Dinah Nadera, founding president of the Foundation for Advancing Wellness, Instruction and Talents, presented “The Practice of Mental Wellness Especially for Writers and Artists.”

The mental health professional explained that mental illness is the point when a person can no longer accomplish tasks because they are affected severely by a range of symptoms.

The good news, she said, is that mental illness can be treated.

Treatment processes include psychoeducation (lessons about mental health) and strengthening of social support.

“Basically, kapag tinataas natin ang antas ng ating lusog-isip, when we promote our mental health, we actually prevent mental illness.”

But an existing global obstacle to mental health treatment is stigma and discrimination.

“Ang stigma ay maling pagkaintindi, misinformation about mental illness at mental health, tapos it leads to discrimination. This is the action as a result of the stigma. Ito 'yung unang nagiging dahilan sa prevention ng help-seeking behavior,” Nadera said.

Without stigma, early identification and intervention on mental health problems is possible.

“For example, among the writers, kung aware tayo kung ano 'yung mga warning signs, then we can easily spot our colleagues and ask them and offer help for treatment. So that way, mape-prevent natin 'yung pagiging seryoso ng sakit at makakapagtrabaho sila agad. Kapag compliant ka sa medication and sa therapy, mataas din 'yung chance na ikaw ay makakabalik sa trabaho,” the doctor said.

Nadera encouraged writers to use their art to elevate discussions on mental health.

“Use literature, use writing to go for mental health advocacy. Use your craft in order to help people destigmatize and discriminate less persons with mental health problems. And also, make use of your craft to get yourself better because art is really therapeutic.”

Writing exercises to calm the mind

Writer Ramil Gulle focused on art therapy in his presentation, “To Break Away Writing Exercises To Help Calm the Mind.”

Ramil cited the concept of writing as “mental telepathy” from the book “On Writing: A Memoir of the Craft” by bestselling author Stephen King.

“Essentially, it’s a way to transfer thoughts and feelings from the writer to the reader,” the presenter said.

“Whenever we read and whenever we write, mental telepathy is going on. It means our words directly affect our mind, whether we are the ones who are writing the words, or we’re just reading the words that someone else has written. That is why we are affected deeply in our heart, our mind, and our soul by words. That’s the nature of writing.”

Writing was equated to sound and sense imprinted on a page.

“It’s picking the best words in the best order so that we can accurately transfer what’s inside one mind to another. This is what allows it to be therapeutic.”

The words we consciously produce, according to Ramil, are just the tip of the iceberg since, in reality, most of what we experience is hidden in our consciousness.

“The immensity of feeling, the massive epic thoughts we have is still inside us. When we have feelings that are below our consciousness, they will drive our behaviors, they will drive our thoughts. When all these feelings and thoughts are unconscious, they not only become powerful, but they are also chaotic. There is no border.”

Consequently, the writer said that art therapy, particularly therapeutic writing, involves the use of certain mental and emotional tools: imagination, intuition and empathy.

“When we write well and we write truthfully, empathy is also established. When we write with the goal of making that writing therapeutic, we can do that for ourselves and for other people. You can write in a way that is empathetic to yourself, in a way that connects to your true self. And, you can choose however you want.”

Writing as meditation

Meanwhile, FWGP founder and former president Aimee Morales discussed “Writing as Meditation,” which she described as a form of self-care.

Aimee said that writing as meditation reduces stress as it allows one to think of or process something. “Nailalabas kasi natin siya sa papel.”

According to the writer, perceivable benefits of writing as meditation practice include:

Alleviating stress, anxiety, depression and other negative energy

Alleviating physical discomfort or pain

Promoting hope, inspiration, contentment and other positive feelings

Helping one to focus and attain clarity

To practice meditative writing, Aimee advised finding a quiet place with ideally no one else. Experts recommend 20 minutes a day, but she said five to 10 minutes will suffice lacking the luxury of time.

“Maganda na gamitin ang notebook at ballpen kesa computer, pero hindi naman bawal. Mas nararamdaman kasi at mula sa puso diretso sa ating mga kamay ang ating energy tapos diretso sa papel.”

Aimee, however, said that one is free to explore what arrangement works for them.

“Ang mga ito ay guide lang, mahalaga na ma-emphasize na you can do it in any way na comfortable sa'yo. Hindi importante na maganda siya, basta mailabas lang. Ang mahalaga, you enter that state of calmness.”