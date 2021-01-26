Gladys Reyes, Christopher Roxas mark 17 years of marriage

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary.

In her Instagram account, Gladys posted some throwback photos of her and Christopher, who she described as her “answered prayer.”

“17th wedding anniversary, 28 years of togetherness with four beautiful children. These photos pretty much sum up our journey together. You are my forever and you will always be my answered prayer,” Gladys wrote.

“Happy Anniversary bebe!! We are forever grateful to you dear God!! #journeytoforever,” she added.

Celebrities such as Manilyn Reynes, Ara Mina and Donita Rose congratulated the couple on their anniversary.

The former “Mara Clara” love team tied the knot in 2014. In 2018, the showbiz couple held a star-studded renewal of vows in Fernwood Gardens Tagaytay.