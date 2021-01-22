â€˜Ang dugo mo kamusta?â€™ 5 tell-tale signs you're experiencing anemia

MANILA, Philippines — The current situation has greatly changed Filipinos’ daily habits, resulting in new modes of work, play, and home life. This also led to new forms of stress, which unbeknown to them, have started taking a toll on their health, particularly that of their blood.

If left unchecked, the condition may lead to what is known as Iron Deficiency Anemia. Anemia happens when the number of red blood cells in one’s system drops in number and becomes insufficient to meet the body’s normal needs. Because of this, the body becomes inefficient in delivering the oxygen and nutrients it needs to function properly.

While anemia is more common than one thinks—affecting, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Database on Anemia in 2008, approximately 1.62 million people globally— it’s still a matter no one should take lightly. More than affecting a person’s day-to-day life, this could also have adverse effects on one’s body over time.

Here are the common symptoms of anemia that you should definitely watch out for.

1. Paleness

This is when a person’s complexion is lacking in color than normal and is generally pale in appearance. It is one of the more easily observable symptoms of anemia. It is usually accompanied by a similarly pale coloring on the inside layer of the lower eyelids, as well as easy bruising or bleeding of the skin.

2. Headaches and lightheadedness

Anemia may also cause headaches and episodes of lightheadedness. This is because less oxygen is able to reach the brain due to the blood cells being compromised. At worse, these could lead to fainting spells.

Photo from Freepik.com/tirachardz When symptoms of anemia are present, carrying out day-to-day tasks could prove even more laborious.

3. Dry skin, hair

Because of the inefficient delivery of nutrients and oxygen, the skin and hair also suffer, leading to damage, dryness, and loss of healthy glow. The reduced level of oxygen reaching the hair can also reduce its growth, and may even lead to increased hair fall.

4. Unexplained weakness

Feeling unusually tired or exhausted at any given point of the day is also a common symptom of lack of iron in the blood. Fatigue can come as a result of a lesser amount of oxygen reaching different parts of the body, like tissues, muscles, and organs, which in turn affects our overall energy levels.

Additionally, your heart also needs to work much harder in order to pump more oxygen-carrying blood into these areas.

5. Shortness of breath

Because your body is already lacking in oxygen, your breathing rate adjusts and increases to make up for the lack of oxygen, which explains the shortness of breath.

When all of these symptoms are present, carrying out day-to-day tasks could prove even more laborious, if not impossible.

That's why taking care of the body through healthy balanced meals is of paramount importance to combating anemia early on.

Iron supplements with vitamins and minerals can help replenish iron stores in the body and increase levels of red blood cells.

It's time to start anew strong. It's time to keep blood health in check for optimum health and immunity.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

