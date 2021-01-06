THE BUDGETARIAN
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YOUNG STAR
Do you â€˜say safeâ€™? The importance of good oral care amid pandemic
To achieve overall oral care, check out this infographic brought to us by #SaySafe with Colgate.
Composite photo by Enrico Alonzo
Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — During the pandemic, everyone has gotten more mindful of their health, taking necessary steps to boost immunity and following hygiene practices in order to stay safe from COVID-19. But do they also “say safe”?

In its newest campaign dubbed #SaySafe with Colgate, the company educates Filipinos on the importance of proper oral care to overall health.

By practicing good oral and dental hygiene, you also take care of yourself. It helps prevent bad breath, tooth decay, and gum disease, resulting in a healthy mouth. And a healthy mouth, according to Colgate’s website dedicated to dental professionals, is a good indicator of a healthy body.

With all that’s already happening due to the pandemic, additional health concerns must be prevented. If you still haven’t been reminded of, prevention is better than cure. Start with a healthy mouth.

To achieve overall oral care, check out this infographic brought to us by #SaySafe with Colgate:

This pandemic, while you strengthen your immunity, practice proper handwashing, and continue physical distancing, also do not miss out on your proper oral healthcare regimen as it also contributes to your overall health.   

Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021

 

For the latest news, oral health breakthroughs, and how you can #SaySafe with Colgate, click here— Infographic by Enrico Alonzo

COLGATE ORAL CARE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Do you ‘#SaySafe’? The importance of good oral care in 2021
By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
In its newest campaign dubbed #SaySafewithColgate, the company educates Filipinos on the importance of proper oral care to...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
What we do and don't know about new COVID-19 mutations
By AmÃ©lie Bottolier-Depois | 1 day ago
The emergence in Britain and South Africa of two new variants of Sars-CoV-2, which are potentially far more infectious versions...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Inflatable Christmas costume probed over virus outbreak at US hospital
1 day ago
A California hospital was Monday investigating if an inflatable costume worn by an emergency department employee on Christmas...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Man randomly gets vaccine while grocery shopping in US
1 day ago
A Washington law student ended up getting more than just groceries during a recent supermarket trip, after randomly receiving...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
In forming new dreams for the new year, mind the bigger picture
By Jing CastaÃ±eda | 1 day ago
"Our children's futures depend on you caring." In her first column for Philstar.com, television personality Jing Castañeda...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
INFOGRAPHIC: Is your 3+ toddler getting ‘Todo’ nutrition for growth and protection? Here’s a helpful guide
8 days ago
Health And Family
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with