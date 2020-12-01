THE BUDGETARIAN
LIST: Progress of possible Philippine COVID-19 treatments
“Lagundi” or the common and widely distributed Vitex negundo L., traditionally used to treat insect and snake bites, ulcers, rheumatism, sore throat, cough, fever and clogged sinuses.
Philippine Council for Health Research Development
LIST: Progress of possible Philippine COVID-19 treatments
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 7:09pm

MANILA, Philippines — Local researchers join the rest of the world in finding effective treatments against COVID-19 pending the availability of a vaccine.

Philippine Council for Health Research Development executive director, doctor Jaime Montoya, gave updates on the progress of these different local treatments in a Monday briefing.

Here’s how far along some of them are, according to the Department of Science and Technology official.

Virgin coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil (VCO), extracted from fresh coconut meat, is known to have anti-viral properties.

According to Montoya, a community trial for VCO has already been completed in Laguna, with the data currently being reviewed and studied. A separate press briefing will be held to present the results of the study.

Meanwhile, another study at a hospital with moderate COVID-19 cases is still ongoing. This is expected to finish early next year.

Melatonin

Melatonin, a common and inexpensive sleep-aid supplement, is known for its anti-inflammation, anti-oxidation and immune-enhancing effects.

Montoya said that melatonin has been approved to undergo clinical trials by the Food and Drug Administration two weeks ago.

The recruitment of patients and volunteers for melatonin is already starting, the official said.

Lagundi

“Lagundi” is a common term for the common and widely distributed Vitex negundo L., traditionally used to treat insect and snake bites, ulcers, rheumatism, sore throat, cough, fever and clogged sinuses.

Montoya said that Lagundi has finished Phase 1, the stage that determines the dosage or amount of the medicine to be consumed.

It is currently under Phase 2, which will test its effectiveness on those with COVID-19. The official said this stage is expected to last two to three months depending on how fast volunteers will be recruited.

Tawa-tawa

“Tawa tawa,” also known as Euphorbia hirta or gatas-gatas, is a hairy herb grown in open grasslands, roadsides and pathways. It is a popular folkloric treatment for dengue in the Philippines.

Montoya said that Phase 1 is only just beginning.

“Hopefully po ay kung iyan ay mabilis po ang kanilang pagkuha ng mga volunteers, baka po by next week or two weeks from now ay magsisimula na po ang Phase 2, iyong titingnan po natin kung epektibo po iyong Tawa-tawa o makatutulong para sa mga may COVID-19,” he said.

Similarly, Phase 2 for this treatment is also expected to last two to three months.

