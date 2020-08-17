KC Concepcion raves over Tawa-tawa, which DOST studies as anti-COVID-19 supplement

MANILA, Philippines — Actress KC Concepcion praised the herb Tawa-tawa.

In her Instagram story yesterday, KC posted a photo of the plant and reminisced how the plant helped her when she was down with dengue.

"So these are tawa-tawa leaves look like! I drank this tea when I was confined with Dengue fever years back and it helped me get my platelet count up," she wrote.

Tawa tawa, also known as Euphorbia hirta or gatas-gatas, is a hairy herb grown in open grasslands, pathways and roadsides.

In 2012, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) released a study saying that the herb "contains active ingredients that may help dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) patients."

Last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said it is not promoting capsules made from the Tawa-tawa as cure for dengue, which spreads in the country during the rainy season. According to DOH Undersecretary Eric Domingo, Tawa-tawa capsules are currently registered with the Food and Drug Administration only as a supplement with no therapeutic claims because the products must undergo a lot of clinical trials before their therapeutic values can be proven.

Last April, however, the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said it is looking into the benefits of using local herbal medicines, including Tawa-tawa, as possible tools in battling the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

DOST leads the study of virgin coconut oil, lagundi and Tawa-tawa as possible supplements to the diet of COVID-19 patients.

“Meron na po tayong apat na gamot na sina-subject po natin sa clinical trial... pang-apat na pag-aaral ay may kinalaman po sa herbal drugs. Isa sa tinitingnan ay ang lagundi po,” Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

“Pinag-aaralan din po ng DOST kung makakatulong yung Tawa-tawa na tinatawag para po isang supplement sa dengue. Ito po ay titingnan nila kung epektibo nga laban sa COVID-19," he added.

