COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
YOUNG STAR
INFOGRAPHIC: Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfast for the family
In every trip to the supermarket, moms need to make smart and conscious choices with the food and drink products that they put in their carts.
INFOGRAPHIC: Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfast for the family
Euden Valdez (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 2:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — Time and again, we’ve been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For moms, in particular, this is true simply for the fact that they want their families to start the day healthy.

In serving nutritious breakfast, moms need to start not at the kitchen but at the grocery. In every trip to the supermarket, they need to make smart and conscious choices with the food and drink products that they put in their carts.

Here’s a grocery guide to better and healthier breakfasts for the family:

Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfasts for the family

Good Morning Festival

At Robinsons Supermarket, moms are assured that their grocery needs for better and healthier breakfast will always be met. From cleanliness especially during this pandemic, to food safety and freshness, and even exciting and worthwhile promos and deals, Robinsons Supermarket provides all.

In fact this whole month of October, moms can participate at the Good Morning Festival.

For every single-receipt purchase of any of the participating breakfast items worth P2,000, P5.00 will be donated to Philippine General Hospital in support of its COVID-19 efforts.

And for just for a minimum single-receipt purchase of P500-worth of Good Morning Festival participating items, they can get the chance to win P3,000. Valid receipts are from October 1 to 2, with raffle draw happening on October 3.

Also on October 3, they can catch the exciting Good Morning Festival live event happening at 6 p.m. at the official Robinsons Supermarket Facebook page. Here, exciting games and prizes await the whole family.

What are you waiting for? Take part in the Good Morning Festival until October 31 and take advantage of special offers, discounts, and bundles which can be found in all RS Supermarket and Robinsons Easymart stores.

 

For updates, follow Robinsons Supermarket on the social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

ROBINSONS SUPERMARKET
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
INFOGRAPHIC: Your grocery guide to better and healthier breakfast for the family
By Euden Valdez | 1 hour ago
Here’s a grocery guide to better and healthier breakfasts for the family.
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Batangas wellness and health resort will now be minutes away
2 days ago
Almost months since it reopened its doors to the public, a health and wellness resort in Lipa, Batangas has partnered...
Health And Family
fbfb
3 days ago
Second Russian virus vaccine passes early trials: report
3 days ago
Russia's Vektor -- a top-secret state virology research centre in Siberia -- said that early-stage trials were successful...
Health And Family
fbfb
Sponsored
5 days ago
Moms and dads share why they rely on science when it comes to children’s nourishment and immunity
By Gerald Dizon | 5 days ago
NANKID gathered influential moms and dads to share their experiences and underscore the importance of science-driven dat...
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
50% of Pinoys don’t know safe handwashing – 2020 Handwashing Habits Survey
By Argie C. Aguja | 6 days ago
Ninety-nine percent of Filipinos have washed their hands more often in the last six months but just half are doing it ri...
Health And Family
fbfb
6 days ago
Regeneron says early trials promising for COVID-19 treatment
6 days ago
The US biotech firm Regeneron said Tuesday its antibody cocktail against the coronavirus reduced viral load and recovery time...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with