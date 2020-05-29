WATCH: Protection is a mother's love language

MANILA, Philippines — Studies show that the "love hormone," oxytocin, makes moms protect their children at all costs.

This makes protection a mother's secret love language. Nothing breaks her heart more than seeing her children in great pain—be it physically or emotionally. She feels the need to protect her children from sickness, accidents, violence, and all types of danger.

Protecting children’s skin is just as important. So as a mom, choosing the right skincare products for your kids can spell the difference between dry skin and a healthy, well-moisturized one.

Here are tips on achieving the best skin for your children:

Limit the bath time to 10 minutes if possible. Use lukewarm water instead of hot. After a bath, pat child’s skin dry instead of rubbing—too much towel friction can chap delicate skin. Always choose products that are gentle, with no paraben, and hypoallergenic instead of standard soap. Lastly, consult a dermatologist if needed. A dermatologist will be able to help you discover what is causing your child’s dry skin. Together you can find a solution that will prevent it from coming back.

Your child’s skin is thinner, making it more sensitive and susceptible to external factors. According to Dr. Wilsie Salas-Walinsundin, a pediatric dermatologist and fellow of the Philippine Dermatological Society, your child's skin produces less natural moisturizing factors and has increased transepidermal water loss, compared to adult skin.

Investing in a trusted skincare brand can save us the worries and troubles on skin problems, such as dry skin and eczema.

In addition, the skincare brand your children must be gentle enough not only to keep moisture but cleanse it of any dirt, viruses, and other pathogens that may get to them when they are outside the comfort of homes.

Oilatum bar soap is Pedia-recommended and loved worldwide for being the go-to soap for dry and sensitive skin. It is gentle for everyday use. It has Moisture PROTECTnology that can help your child’s skin stay soft and protected by moisturizing it sufficiently and locking the moisture in.

Now you can be at ease knowing you have the best partner for your child’s skincare protection! After all, nothing says "I love you" better than keeping our children safe and giving them what’s best.

Oilatum comes in 50g and 100g and is available in leading drugstores nationwide. It is also newly-available in e-commerce site, Beauty MNL, and is set to go online in Lazada and Shopee as well. Show your love now by ordering from this link: https://beautymnl.com/brands/oilatum.