GTS offers 24/7 remote medical consultations for HMO clients

MANILA, Philippines — GTS Insurance Brokers, Inc. (GTS), a full service insurance broking company, encourages its clients to avail of the telemedicine services of their health maintenance organization (HMO) partners such as Maxicare, Intellicare, Medicard and PhilCare when in need of medical consultation.

Telemedicine services enable GTS clients to get remote consultations at home. These can be done via video conferencing, telephone call, or text messaging, and help them get initial screenings for medical needs.

Aside from avoiding possible exposure to novel coronavirus, remote medical consultations also help decongest hospitals and support frontliners during the pandemic.

“Being able to speak with a doctor remotely when you are ill can help guide you on an immediate course of action,” said Cheryl Tiambeng, executive vice president and chief operations officer of GTS.

“While telemedicine is an innovation our HMO partners have been offering for a while now, this is a service that proves especially useful to insurance clients, in light of what’s happening today. We hope to be able to provide more ways to help our clients protect themselves and their families during these challenging times,” she added.

GTS has more than 50 life and non-life insurance partners including HMOs that provide remote consultation services.

For Maxicare members, call the company consultation hotline at (02) 8582-1980.

Intellicare, Medicard, and PhilCare have mobile applications initially taking users’ current conditions via a series of questions before connect them to their respective physicians. Available via Google Play Store or Apple App Store, these apps are Call Doc Medgate for Intellicare, My Pocket Doctor for Medicard, and HeyPhil for PhilCare.

To know more about GTS visit www.gtsinsure.com or visit their Facebook page at @gtsinsure.