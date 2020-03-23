Stay safe from COVID-19 with these basic protective measures

MANILA, Philippines — It’s no secret that people are scared of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some even resorted to believing misconceptions that will allegedly help them avoid contracting it.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), clustering pneumonia cases of unknown etiology was reported in Wuhan, China, last December 2019. This signaled the start of the outbreak, which has since spread globally. As of today, COVID-19 has now affected 81 countries.

In situations like this, what should you do to protect yourself and others from the disease?

lists down the basic preventive measures:

1. Practice frequent and proper handwashing

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. It also important that you know how to properly wash your hands. You may also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

2. Observe proper cough etiquette

When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue. Don’t forget to discard the tissue once you use it and wash your hands after or disinfect with alcohol or hand sanitizer. In the absence of this, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow.

3. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Our hands touch many surfaces, which might be contaminated with the virus. Should you need to touch any part of your face, make sure to wash your hands first.

4. Maintain social distance

If possible, maintain at least a meter (3 feet) distance away from other people, particularly those who are sick. When someone coughs or sneezes, that person projects small droplets that may contain the virus. If you are too close, you might breathe in the virus.

Similarly, avoid unprotected contact with farm or wild animals in live markets, wet markets, or animal product markets. If you do go, make sure that you sanitize or wash your hands with soap and water after touching the animals, animal products, market facilities as they may be contaminated.

5. Cook food thoroughly

Handle raw meat, milk, or animal organs with care to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods. Ensure that all your meals are well-cooked.

6. Maintain a healthy lifestyle

