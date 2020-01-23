WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli, Agatha Wong show ‘sustainable’ exercise moves

MANILA, Philippines — An active lifestyle, according to actor Matteo Guidicelli, is no longer about how much time you spend working out in a day.

“It’s about making physical activity a part of your daily life, like walking more or climbing more stairs,” Matteo explained during the launch of Uniqlo’s Sport Utility Wear collection in Taguig City on Wednesday.

The Japanese apparel label’s collection includes Dry-Ex Polo Shirt with polyester fibers from reclaimed PET bottles; AIRism Mesh Hoodie with UV Cut technology touted to protect the skin from sunburn; and AIRism leggings that contour the body for easier movement.

Matteo, who is now engaged to pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, said that he starts each day with an early morning workout because he feels most energetic in the morning.

Together with Southeast Asian Games Wushu gold medalist Agatha Wong, Matteo demonstrated simple exercises one can do to help achieve one’s fitness goals for 2020.

The exercises have been dubbed “sustainable” since they can be performed anytime, anywhere and using virtually no equipment, but a soft surface and reliable sports wear could help. — Photos and video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.