ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli, Agatha Wong show ‘sustainable’ exercise moves
Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo (Philstar.com) - January 23, 2020 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — An active lifestyle, according to actor Matteo Guidicelli, is no longer about how much time you spend working out in a day.

“It’s about making physical activity a part of your daily life, like walking more or climbing more stairs,” Matteo explained during the launch of Uniqlo’s Sport Utility Wear collection in Taguig City on Wednesday.

The Japanese apparel label’s collection includes Dry-Ex Polo Shirt with polyester fibers from reclaimed PET bottles; AIRism Mesh Hoodie with UV Cut technology touted to protect the skin from sunburn; and AIRism leggings that contour the body for easier movement. 

Matteo, who is now engaged to pop superstar Sarah Geronimo, said that he starts each day with an early morning workout because he feels most energetic in the morning.

Together with Southeast Asian Games Wushu gold medalist Agatha Wong, Matteo demonstrated simple exercises one can do to help achieve one’s fitness goals for 2020.

The exercises have been dubbed “sustainable” since they can be performed anytime, anywhere and using virtually no equipment, but a soft surface and reliable sports wear could help. — Photos and video by Erwin Cagadas Jr.

AGATHA WONG MATTEO GUIDICELLI
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
57 minutes ago
WATCH: Matteo Guidicelli, Agatha Wong show ‘sustainable’ exercise moves
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 57 minutes ago
Together with Southeast Asian Games Wushu gold medalist Agatha Wong, Matteo demonstrated simple exercises one can do to help...
Health And Family
fbfb
1 day ago
Hacks to Attain Your WHR (Waist to Height Ratio) Goal in 2020!
By Rose Fres Fausto | 1 day ago
The other week we discussed about shifting from being weight-watcher to waist-watcher.
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
The skin problem Michael Jackson tried to hide
By Grace Carole Beltran MD | 2 days ago
Michael Jackson tried to cover his skin problem vitiligo with heavy makeup. Some even accused him of being a racist for bleaching...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
Beauty Queen shares her fitness journey
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 2 days ago
‘When starting your fitness journey, be patient. Learn what’s right for you, listen to your body and trust the...
Health And Family
fbfb
2 days ago
How music keeps Dishwalla frontman JR Richards sane and healthy
By Anthony Suntay | 2 days ago
Looking back at 2019, it was a banner year for music since numerous bands and singers made a stop in the country, and we are...
Health And Family
fbfb
4 days ago
Coronavirus: new disease spreading in Asia revives SARS fears
By Paul Ricard | 4 days ago
After Thailand detected its second case of a mysterious SARS-linked virus this week following confirmed cases in China and...
Health And Family
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with