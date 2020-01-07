Golfer Jordan Spieth on getting back into form

Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent golfers of this generation. After a colorful amateur career where he won the US Junior Amateur two times and was ranked number one in 2011, his success on the pro circuit was just a matter of time.

He won his first PGA Tour event at the age of 20, and shortly thereafter won two majors, the Masters and the US Open in 2015. The Open Championship came in 2017.

He has, unfortunately, hit a rough patch lately, but he feels like he’s starting to get back into form.

Philippine STAR caught up with him at the Zozo Champion-ship in Tokyo, where the PGA Tour Communications Depart-ment arranged a brief chat.

PHILIPPINE STAR: In your last event before Japan, your game seemed to be much better.

JORDAN SPIETH: I felt that I drove the ball better, and then on and around the greens, I was really on. Felt good. Made some mid-range putts Friday, Saturday and Sunday that kept me in the tournament, allowed for a low score on Friday to kind of boost myself up the board. I like the fire power that I had, but still kind of too many mistakes to be able to win the golf tournament. I had enough birdies to get the job done, just too many over-par holes and that’s just a bit of consistency. So I owe it to a little bit of rust.

Was getting some rest helpful?

Yes. It was more important to get away. It was still kind of a frustrating struggle. I started to putt really well the second half of the year, that was keeping some rounds alive, but all in all I kind of needed to hit the reset button with the ball-striking and then take some time away, play some kind of fun golf, stop thinking so much and then work my way back with some kind of movement stuff that had I gotten away from. So I felt like it was the right plan.

But it seems like you enjoyed your Tokyo experience.

I’ve always enjoyed my time in Japan. This golf course didn't fit me very well, so I didn’t have the greatest time golfing, but all in all people were amazing. I certainly loved the experience and I’m glad that I came.

When you look forward to the season, what are the things you want to be able to work on. Any short-term goals?

I think tee to green, I want to make some improvements, just mechanically I’ve gotten off from my swings, so want to get back on track and then the rest of game will come around.

Any advice for youngsters taking up golf now?

I think just find some friends that want to play. Be competitive like any other sport and go out and play. I mean, don’t worry about hitting balls and practicing when you’re young. Just go out and learn how to play, learn how to score, and its just good way to get outside. Be active. Just enjoy the game.

