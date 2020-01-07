ALLURE
PET LIFE
SHOPPING GUIDE
CASSANDRA
ON THE RADAR
GADGETS
SUNDAY LIFESTYLE
MODERN LIVING
FASHION AND BEAUTY
HEALTH AND FAMILY
LIFESTYLE BUSINESS
ARTS AND CULTURE
FOR MEN
SUPREME
FOOD AND LEISURE
TRAVEL AND TOURISM
YSTYLE
Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent golfers of this generation.
Golfer Jordan Spieth on getting back into form
REAL SPORTS SCENE - Anthony Suntay (The Philippine Star) - January 7, 2020 - 12:00am

Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent golfers of this generation. After a colorful amateur career where he won the US Junior Amateur two times and was ranked number one in 2011, his success on the pro circuit was just a matter of time.

He won his first PGA Tour event at the age of 20, and shortly thereafter won two majors, the Masters and the US Open in 2015. The Open Championship came in 2017.

He has, unfortunately, hit a rough patch lately, but he feels like he’s starting to get back into form.

Philippine STAR caught up with him at the Zozo Champion-ship in Tokyo, where the PGA Tour Communications Depart-ment arranged a brief chat.

PHILIPPINE STAR: In your last event before Japan, your game seemed to be much better.

JORDAN SPIETH: I felt that I drove the ball better, and then on and around the greens, I was really on. Felt good. Made some mid-range putts Friday, Saturday and Sunday that kept me in the tournament, allowed for a low score on Friday to kind of boost myself up the board. I like the fire power that I had, but still kind of too many mistakes to be able to win the golf tournament. I had enough birdies to get the job done, just too many over-par holes and that’s just a bit of consistency. So I owe it to a little bit of rust.

Was getting some rest helpful?

Yes. It was more important to get away. It was still kind of a frustrating struggle. I started to putt really well the second half of the year, that was keeping some rounds alive, but all in all I kind of needed to hit the reset button with the ball-striking and then take some time away, play some kind of fun golf, stop thinking so much and then work my way back with some kind of movement stuff that had I gotten away from. So I felt like it was the right plan.

But it seems like you enjoyed your Tokyo experience.

I’ve always enjoyed my time in Japan. This golf course didn't fit me very well, so I didn’t have the greatest time golfing, but all in all people were amazing. I certainly loved the experience and I’m glad that I came.

When you look forward to the season, what are the things you want to be able to work on. Any short-term goals?

I think tee to green, I want to make some improvements, just mechanically I’ve gotten off from my swings, so want to get back on track and then the rest of game will come around.

Any advice for youngsters taking up golf now?

I think just find some friends that want to play. Be competitive like any other sport and go out and play. I mean, don’t worry about hitting balls and practicing when you’re young. Just go out and learn how to play, learn how to score, and its just good way to get outside. Be active. Just enjoy the game.

* * *

Follow me on Twitter and Instagram @anthonysuntay.

JORDAN SPIETH
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Golfer Jordan Spieth on getting back into form
By Anthony Suntay | 1 hour ago
Jordan Spieth is one of the most prominent golfers of this generation.
Health And Family
fb tw
Keeping the family happy in 2020
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | January 7, 2020 - 12:00am
‘Please,’ ‘thank you’ and ‘sorry’ are very powerful words that build and nurture lasting relationships.
1 hour ago
Health And Family
fb tw
16 hours ago
Malunggay: Here to save your health
16 hours ago
Coming from humble origins, the malunggay has always been perceived as a mere backyard tree, conveniently found everywhere—especially...
Health And Family
fb tw
6 days ago
The power of fresh start: 2020 vision
By Rose Fres Fausto | 6 days ago
There is magic that a clean slate brings to every person.
Health And Family
fb tw
7 days ago
Cardinal Tagle: Be kind, Be forgiving
By Mylene Mendoza-Dayrit | 7 days ago
At the Araneta Center last Dec. 15, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle led at least a thousand people in what is most likely was...
Health And Family
fb tw
7 days ago
And now, an air purifier that kills 99.9 percent of toxic pollutants
By Ching M. Alano | 7 days ago
They tell me I’m the ideal subject to test the effectiveness of this air purifier called Intellipure that was recently...
Health And Family
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with