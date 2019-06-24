MOTHER'S DAY
Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share 7th anniversary photos
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 1:03pm

MANILA, Philippines —  Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati marked their 7th anniversary with romantic photos posted on their Instagram accounts.

Sarah posted a photo of her and Richard in the sea with the caption, “7 years with you. wouldn’t have it any other way. happy anniversary, my love.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7 years with you. wouldn’t have it any other way. happy anniversary, my love.

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

Richard commented on the post, saying: “Love you, happy anniversary.”

For his part, Richard posted a photo of him and Sarah lying on the beach. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Time flies when you’re in love, happy 7th year anniversary my love ?? ????

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

“Time flies when you’re in love, happy 7th year anniversary my love,” Richard captioned the photo. 

The celebrity couple got engaged last July 2017. They have two sons, one-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Zion.

According to Sarah, she and Richard already started planning for their wedding to be held next year. 

“As we officially prepare for our wedding next year, I can’t help but feel grateful for this life I have, for my beautiful and amazing family, for my best friend who also happens to be the love of my life,” she wrote on an Instagram post last week.

Also last week, Sarah and Richard, who are ocean preservation advocates, earned praises for their awesome underwater shots with sharks and fish.
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

it was here where i first learned to breathe ????

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ocean child ???????? by @martinzapanta

A post shared by Sarah Lahbati (@sarahlahbati) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

C O E X I S T ???????????? • Over 450 million years of perfect evolution. I shot this big momma bull shark passing through during my recent freediving trip to jupiter florida. @sharkaddicts2 and I stared in awe and appreciation every time she came around. During this trip we encountered bullsharks, sandbar sharks, silky sharks and a rare sighting of a portuguese man o’war. Such a rich marine biodiversity in this area, year round different pelagic animals stop on the deep ridge of jupiter bay. Awesome excursion with @sharkaddicts @sharkaddicts2 @bryankeoskie @covascott . #protectouroceans #marineconservation #coexist #savesharks #oceanconservation

A post shared by Richard Gutierrez (@richardgutz) on

RICHARD GUTIERREZ SARAH LAHBATI
