Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati share 7th anniversary photos

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati marked their 7th anniversary with romantic photos posted on their Instagram accounts.

Sarah posted a photo of her and Richard in the sea with the caption, “7 years with you. wouldn’t have it any other way. happy anniversary, my love.”

Richard commented on the post, saying: “Love you, happy anniversary.”

For his part, Richard posted a photo of him and Sarah lying on the beach.

“Time flies when you’re in love, happy 7th year anniversary my love,” Richard captioned the photo.

The celebrity couple got engaged last July 2017. They have two sons, one-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Zion.

According to Sarah, she and Richard already started planning for their wedding to be held next year.

“As we officially prepare for our wedding next year, I can’t help but feel grateful for this life I have, for my beautiful and amazing family, for my best friend who also happens to be the love of my life,” she wrote on an Instagram post last week.

Also last week, Sarah and Richard, who are ocean preservation advocates, earned praises for their awesome underwater shots with sharks and fish.

