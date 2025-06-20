Mond Gutierrez pushes creative boundaries with vivo V50’s Multifocal Portrait Mode

With Mond’s elevated standards as a benchmark, the vivo V50 proves its power in portrait creation.

MANILA, Philippines — In the digital world where nothing truly disappears, high-quality content is more important than ever.

This rings especially true for Mond Gutierrez, whose Instagram feed looks straight out of a glossy fashion magazine.

As a creative director, Mond is known for his sharp eye and meticulous attention to detail. Everything he touches is refined to perfection. There’s an art to the way he sees the world, always searching for that one shot where everything aligns perfectly in a single frame.

“I’m always chasing that perfect shot - lighting, angle, and emotion all in one frame. The vivo V50 delivers exactly that,” Mond shared in his Instagram post.

He added, "With its ZEISS Multifocal Portrait Mode (23mm, 35mm, 50mm) and AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, I can shoot studio-quality portraits anywhere, anytime."

Frame your creative vision

Playing with focal lengths goes far beyond the technical. It’s how stories are told, feelings are shaped, and impact is made.

Mond demonstrates how he can move effortlessly between focal lengths with the vivo V50’s Multifocal Portrait Mode to enhance visual narrative, mood, and impact, which are all essential elements to his craft as a creative visionary.

Designed for artistic flexibility, this mode conveniently offers 23mm, 35mm and 50mm focal lengths at just a tap, empowering passionate creators to capture stunning portraits from their unique perspective without losing momentum.

With the crystal-clear detail captured by its 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera and studio-quality lighting delivered by its AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0, best believe, the result will always turn out looking effortlessly pro.

The portrait powerhouse, now at its new price

Shoot with the same clarity and finesse as Mond. Get the vivo V50 for as low as P25,999—P2,000 off its original price.

Visit any vivo store nationwide or shop online now via Shopee, Lazada or vivo e-store.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.