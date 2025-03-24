Snap stunning shots like Marian Rivera with vivo V50 â€“ bokeh flare included!

Snap stunning shots like Marian Rivera with vivo V50 – bokeh flare included!

Marian Rivera shared on Instagram how her new vivo V50 captures crystal-clear photos with its 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera.

MANILA, Philippines — Every unforgettable moment deserves to be captured in breathtaking detail. With the vivo V50, every photo is transformed into a true work of art.

A true expert in beauty and precision, her social media is a testament to her exceptional standards. She expects perfection, and the vivo V50 delivers without compromise!

Effortless radiance with AI Aura Light

A feed like Marian’s doesn’t happen by chance. You need to choose the best and make every shot count!

Powered by ZEISS lenses, the vivo V50 brings true-to-life colors and stunning clarity, turning every shot into a story worth sharing. Capture emotion, depth and beauty in every frame.

The highlight? Its AI Aura Light guarantees ideal lighting for every capture. This cutting-edge feature automatically adjusts to ambient lighting, allowing you to shine—whether under the golden hues of sunset or the dazzling glow of city lights.

All it takes is your best pose. Let the vivo V50 do the rest!

Artisty at your fingertips with Bokeh Flare effects

Take your shots to the next level using the vivo V50’s Bokeh Flare effects, designed to emulate legendary lenses and enhance every moment:

Natural – Soft, seamless blur that enhances realism and depth.

Biotar – A hypnotic swirl of bokeh that draws the eye to your subject.

B-Speed – High-energy motion effects that infuse dynamism into your shots.

Sonnar – Silky-smooth bokeh that creates an effortlessly artistic aesthetic.

Planar – Precision-engineered blur for a refined, professional-grade look.

Distagon – Expansive, wide-angle depth for immersive storytelling.

Cine-Flare – A touch of Hollywood magic with dramatic, vintage-style flares.

Cinematic – Moody, film-inspired visuals that turn moments into movies.

Whether your vision leans toward the bold and dramatic, the soft and ethereal, or the avant-garde, the vivo V50 grants you the freedom to shape your narrative in the most creative way!

A new standard in mobile photography

The vivo V50 is a tool for visionaries, a canvas for creatives, and a companion for those who see the world through an artistic lens.

With its ZEISS co-engineered optics, AI-enhanced lighting, and groundbreaking Bokeh Flare effects, it raises the bar for mobile photography, setting a new standard for excellence.

Grab the vivo V50, starting at P27,999, in three striking colorways: Ancora Red, Mist Purple and Satin Black. Available at vivo authorized store, vivo website, Shopee and Lazada.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.