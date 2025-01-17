Football star Lamine Yamal to lead grassroots efforts with phone brand

MANILA, Philippines — Smart device brand Oppo unveiled Spanish teenage football star Lamine Yamal as its newest global brand ambassador.

Yamal will take part in the brand's "Make Your Moment" refresh initiative, helping inspire more young people around the world to "seize the present, channel passion into action, and create extraordinary stories for the future."

Specifically, Yamal will join football-related community initiatives aiming to support grassroots football development while supporting facilities upgrades, with open suggestions for more football charity projects from the youth.

Oppo's President of Overseas Marketing, Sales and Services Billy Zhang described Yamal not just as a gifted football player but as an inspirational young man with an incredible passion for the beautiful game.

Related: Nadine Lustre finds a way to 'remove' people in photos, thanks to AI

"Like countless young people worldwide, Lamine refuses to be held back by anxiety or uncertainty about the future," Zhang added. "Instead, he focuses on his passions and concentrates his energy on the present, finding fulfillment and strength through his dedication."

The new partnership is also another bridge between sports and technology, especially as Oppo has a separate prior collaboration with the UEFA Champions League.

Yamal burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old during FC Barcelona's 2023-2024 season, breaking several records in games he played and scored in.

He was also a member of the Spain squad that won UEFA Euro 2024, becoming the youngest feature, assist, and score in the tournament's history.

The teenager was named Young Player of the Tournament and is joint holder for the most assists in a single Euros with four.

RELATED: Spain beat England to win Euro 2024 final with late Oyarzabal goal