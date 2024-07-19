Nadine Lustre finds a way to 'remove' people in photos, thanks to AI

Actress Nadine Lustre in the Oppo store in SM Sta. Rosa, Laguna for the launch of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series on July 13, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — For Nadine Lustre, removing people in her photos can be as easy as a click or tap on the phone.

"It's really important for my photos to be clean, and to be more minimal, minimalist," the actress kept repeating last Saturday, when she helped Oppo launch its new and first artificial intelligence (AI) series, the Reno 12 Series 5G in SM Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The singer-actress, who is known for spending a lot of her time in the island destination of Siargao, also shared her thoughts on artificial intelligence in general.

"Honestly, I think it's amazing that, you know, that AI is available now just because it's accessible. It's already in your phone, as compared to before na, we really have to plug in to our laptops and edit everything, which really takes a long time. So, I'm very happy that at least now after I take the photo, I can easily use it now and edit my content and mas mabilis," she said.

The Reno 12 Series 5G features upgraded AI Eraser 2.0, which now has a “Remove People” function on top. As its name suggests, the function allows users to "erase" people or objects in a photo or selfie in a matter of seconds as long as the smartphone is connected to the Internet.

Nadine also explained that the improved erase function allows her to edit any element that distracts the look that she aims for in her photos.

The Reno phones' erase function also have the improved accuracy of Smart Lasso and Paint Over functions since their initial introduction in the Reno11 Series 5G last April.

Apart from these, the series also features an AI Studio, which allows users to create their own digital avatars.

The Oppo Reno12 5G retails for P24,999 in three colorways: Astro Silver, Sunset Pink, and Matte Brown, while Reno12 Pro 5G is priced at P34,999 and comes in Nebula Silver and Space Brown.

