Raffy Tulfo warns of phone hacks via free Wi-Fi

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster-senator Raffy Tulfo tasked the Department of Information and Communication Technology to help prevent the hacking of mobile cellphones when connected to public Wi-Fi networks.

Tulfo presided over a hearing of the Senate's Committee on Public Services hearing last January 15 attended by representatives from the DICT and local telecommunications companies.

He raised concerns over the increasing incidents of mobile phone hacking linked to the use of public Wi-Fi networks like in malls or restaurants.

"Ano ang status ng libreng pampublikong Wi-Fi, gaano ito ka-secure, bakit nangyayari ang pag-hack at kung ano ang ginagawa ng gobyerno para protektahan ang publiko? Wala bang proteksyon para sa publiko mula sa mga hacker ng libreng Wi-Fi sa mga mall?" the senator asked.

Tulfo added that hackers could duplicate users' phones, slip into conversations, and copy even one's bank accounts.

The senator pressed the representative for preventive strategies from hacking, tasking the DICT to make sure that the upcoming mid-term elections will be free from any hacker interference.

He also asked the National Telecommunications Commission to conduct strict monitoring of malls nationwide and work hand-in-hand with the Philippine Competition Commission to hold accountable telcos violating the law, ordering the former to submit a report and plan of action by January 20.

The hearing also involved discussions of several bills, including the Public Telecommunications Policy Act of the Philippines, Roll-Over Internet Data Act, and Better Internet Act.

