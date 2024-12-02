'World's smallest instant camera' now available in the Philippines

From left: Go Generation 2 camera; Luminary Models shot using Polaroid Go Generation 2 for Philstar.com's fashion editorial

MANILA, Philippines — To say that “Filipinos love to take pictures” is an understatement.

Filipinos, according to a study, take more pictures of themselves (49%) than anyone else in the eight-country survey, and also share more photos of themselves (44%).

Thus, in time for the upcoming Christmas and New Year wherein Filipinos would take more pictures than usual, American camera and photography company Polaroid introduces its latest innovations to the Filipino market, including Go Generation 2, dubbed as “the world’s smallest instant camera.”

Go Generation 2 is Polaroid’s “most portable, wearable, take anywhere-able instant camera” that uses the brand’s smallest instant film yet, the i-Type and 600 Film.

“As the world’s smallest instant camera, the Polaroid Go fits in almost every bag, tote, pocket and pack. So you can capture real life wherever, whenever,” the brand enthused.

Since the camera and the pictures taken are both pocketable, these are ideal for traveling, as well as for having a makeshift “photo booth” for parties and special occasions. These could also be an educational holiday gift even for kids wanting to get started into appreciating the Science behind photography — from capturing the image to seeing the image develop into the film.

Available in classic white, matte black, blue or red colors, the Go Generation 2 carries a nostalgic vibe with its analog look that nods to the brand’s 80-year heritage, but at the same time, it has been leveled-up with modern conveniences appealing to digital and tech-savvy millennials and Gen Zs.

It has the quintessential Polaroid look, but upgraded with a large aperture range, precise light sensor, and on-point-exposure settings to make pictures even better.

“The world’s smallest instant camera is packed with big ideas like a built-in selfie mirror, self-timer and double-exposure modes. It can even be paired with its own tiny color filters. All in a classic design now made with 30% recycled materials,” the brand affirmed in a statement.

Unlike other portable instant cameras, the Go Generation 2 gets rid of the constant need for batteries since it is rechargeable using a USB-C cable. The built-in USB-C rechargeable battery lasts for over 15 film packs per charge.

Go Generation 2, as well as its film, can be easily ordered through Shopee, Lazada, Amazon and other physical and online retailers, in line with Polaroid’s aim to broaden its reach in the Philippines by partnering with retail chains and enhancing its online presence.

“Known worldwide for its instant photography products, (the brand’s) arrival in the Philippines is a strategic move to broaden its retail capacity and enhance brand awareness among the Filipino populace,” the brand said in a statement. “This initiative is rooted in the company’s core values of creativity, self-expression, and the joy of capturing the beauty in everyday life.”

According to the brand, given the Philippines' vibrant social media landscape, where platforms like Instagram and TikTok thrive, its strategy includes leveraging user-generated content and collaborations with local influencers who embody the brand's values of creativity and spontaneity.

“The rise of e-commerce in the Philippines presents a significant opportunity for (the brand) to tap into online sales, offering convenience to tech-savvy consumers who prefer to shop from the comfort of their homes. Moreover, the brand is keen on establishing a presence in popular retail stores and specialty shops, where consumers can experience the products firsthand.”

Founded in 1937 by Edwin Land as an icon of innovation and engineering, Polaroid launched the Land camera in 1947, which marked the genesis of instant photography, and subsequent introduction of the breakthrough SX-70 camera in 1972 and many others, would firmly cement the brand’s standing as a technological pioneer and cultural phenomenon during its peak.

But at the turn of the century, the company would be faced with new realities surrounding digital technology’s swift rise and ceased the production of instant film in 2008.

Thankfully, a dedicated group of instant photography fans would save the last Polaroid factory in the Netherlands under the name “The Impossible Project,” paving way for the eventual rebirth of the original brand in the following years.

Today, the brand is in pursuit of unlocking the beauty in everyday life with instant photography tools that target to empower creators across the globe to capture meaningful moments.

With recent introductions like the world’s smallest instant camera, the Go camera, and the world’s first instant camera with built-in manual controls, the I-2 camera, the company aims to embody a spirit of unpredictability, spontaneity, and fun through the global campaign, “Capture Real Life."

In a statement, the brand said that this campaign resonates deeply with the Filipino culture that values family, friendship and shared experiences, no matter how unpredictable and imperfect these may be.

“In the Philippines, Filipinos are able to smile so easily and generously — finding joy in even the simplest things — despite being in challenging situations,” the company stated, seeing “to leverage these cultural touchstones to create deeper connections.”

“Real life is beautifully imperfect and unpredictable,” the brand espoused, “real life is beautiful as it is.”