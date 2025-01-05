5 easy steps to restore bad internet connection

Technology isn’t always perfect, but a little know-how can go a long way in keeping your online experience smooth and enjoyable.

MANILA, Philippines — Nothing can be more annoying than experiencing bad internet connection.

You’ve been working on an important report and are just about through with your online research when the connection suddenly turns bad and slows you down. A very slow speed connection at such a crucial time can get into your nerves indeed.

Intermittent connections are not helping your cause, either. Worse, sometimes you just are not sure what exactly is wrong with your WiFi. It just isn’t working right.

What can you do when this happens?

A quick reset can sometimes be all you need to fix your connectivity issues, says Globe At Home.

To see if your modem needs a reset, check its lights. If the LOS or third light from the left is red, that means there’s no connection. If the PON or second light from the left is not on or is blinking, you may have connection issues. In both cases, a reset may do the trick to bring your modem back to life.

How do you do that? Here are five easy steps to get your modem back in shape:

Step 1: Turn off and unplug your modem

Start by turning off your modem. Most modems have a power button located on the back or side of the device. Press this button to turn off the device, then unplug the power adapter from the modem.

Step 2: Wait for 30 seconds

Wait for 30 seconds to give your modem time to fully power down and clear any temporary issues that may have been causing connectivity problems.

Step 3: Check your cables

Take a moment to check if all the cables connected to your modem are secure.

These include the power cable, fiber patch cord, Ethernet cables, and any other connections your modem might have. Loose or improperly connected cables could be a source of connectivity issues. Double-check them to save you from future headaches.

Step 4: Plug back in and power on

After your 30-second wait, it is time to bring your modem back to life. Plug the power adapter back into the modem. Once connected, press the power button to turn the modem on.

Step 5: Wait for the lights and reconnect to WiFi

Your modem will go through a series of checks as it powers up. You’ll see the lights blinking and flashing in various patterns. Wait for these lights to stabilize. Once stable, it’s time to reconnect your devices to the WiFi.

"Staying connected is crucial in today’s digital age. Simply resetting your modem can save time and reduce frustration. Consider resetting your modem every few months or whenever you experience connectivity problems," said Abigail Cardino, Vice President and Head of Brand Management for Globe’s Broadband Business.

Technology isn’t always perfect, but a little know-how can go a long way in keeping your online experience smooth and enjoyable. Remember to take care of your modem to avoid additional charges in case the device is damaged and should be replaced.

