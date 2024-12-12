Solar-powered fog wall, crop-boosting tech highlight national student competition

MANILA, Philippines — Students from the Lipa City Science Integrated National High School were named the grand prize winners of the second Philippine Solve for Tomorrow competition.

The competition, hosted by Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp., is a global initiative that inspires young innovators to develop solutions for societal issues.

Solve for Tomorrow was launched globally in 2010 — helping more than two million people since then — but was first implemented in the Philippines just last year, the 30th country to have its own local edition.

The grand prize winners from Lipa developed a "Hi-Lo Wall," a solar-powered rice husk fog wall that utilizes evaporative cooling.

The Lipa students won a P100,000 cash prize, P20,000 for their advising teacher, and their own Samsung phones and tablets on top of P500,000 worth of Samsung devices for their own school.

Students from the main Philippine Science High School campus won second place for their "Croprotech," which aims to boost crop production and revenue for farmers.

Calamba City Science Integrated School students finished third for their "SIMS" or Smart Infrastructure Monitoring System," which analyzes the structural integrity of infrastructures using sound and thermal sensors.

The winners of the inaugural Philippine competition were students from the Philippine Science High School – Cagayan Valley Campus for their "Intellimeter," which addresses high-power energy consumption and costs through an app-operated smart electric management system.

This year's competition welcomed nearly 300 entries from over a thousand students across 60 public science high schools around the country. All 10 finalists hailed from the Luzon region.

