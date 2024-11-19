New Soundcore speakers ideal for long playtime on-the-go

MANILA, Philippines — Anker Innovations' new Select 4 Go speakers under its Soundcore brand is making a case to be an ideal portable audio partner with considerable playing time.

The Select 4 Go boasts of 20 hours of continuous playtime on a 2,600 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery, and at just 220 grams can be taken just about anywhere whether carried or through an attached sturdy handle.

While considered ultra-lightweight for a speaker of its capabilities, it is also very durable through a waterproof, rustproof, and floatable design as ensured by IP67 resistance.

That means it can be brought to just about any trip outdoors, whether a quick trip to the gym and cycling with friends or out on a hike and day at the beach.

The 5 watt output of sound can be enhanced via a mobile app, plus the speaker can be paired with another unit to maximize the audio experience.

Currently there are three colored units available — black, white, or blue — with more to come in the future, and the Soundcore Select 4 Go speakers goes for just P1,295.

RELATED: Creative expands audio products in the Philippines