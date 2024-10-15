Creative expands audio products in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Lifestyle brand Creative Technology expanded its lineup of audio products in the Philippines.

Featuring ground-breaking technologies that aim to set new standards in audio quality and performance, the brand has been revolutionizing audio gear since 1981, from computer sound cards to digital music players, as well as a more improved home cinema experience.

The brand recently launches the Aurvana Ace Series, a wireless earbuds featuring MEMS-based drivers that target to deliver high-performance, life-like audio, making every music track, movie, and conference call sound exceptional.

It also launched is the Pebble X Series, compact, pebble-shaped desktop speakers with a sleek design, aiming to deliver clear and powerful sound ideal for any workspace or home office.

The Katana Soundbar Series, meanwhile, was named after the sword, which inspires it to be technologically perfect in structure and demanding in its creation. The Katana series of soundbars exhibits the same sleek sophistication and formidable strength in its design and audio prowess.

The brand will also launch the Zen Hybrid SXFI, a wireless over-ear ANC headphones featuring Super X-Fi technology, providing comfort and immersive audio for an unparalleled listening experience; and the Zen Air SXFI, a lightweight, true wireless in-ear headphones with Super X-Fi technology, combining portability with high-quality sound.

To mark the company’s presence in the Philippines, Creative Technology is giving away three Katana soundbars to three lucky winners. To enter, follow their official TikTok account. Winners will be notified via private direct messages on TikTok. The contest closes on December 31, 2024.

