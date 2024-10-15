BINI reveals official lightstick for Blooms

BINI performing at their sold-out 'BINIverse' concert in New Frontier Theater

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI finally unveiled its official lightsticks for Blooms to purchase and use during performances.

The unveiling comes a month before BINI's three-day "Grand BINIverse" concerts in Araneta Coliseum.

The lightstick has a blue handle with "BINI" written near the end and near the yellow flower head with a star in the middle is a vertical infinity sign also with a yellow star.

It costs P2,999 and comes with the lightstick proper, a strap, user manual, package box, and a photocard set inside an envelope.

The set includes one photocard of a singular BINI member and a card of the entire group.

Batteries are not included. The lightstick requires three AAA lithium batteries to operate.

Pre-selling for the lightstick will begin on October 24 exclusively for Grand BINIverse Day 1 ticket holders; October 25 exclusively for Grand BINIverse Day 2 ticket holders; and October 26 exclusively for Grand BINIverse Day 3 ticket holders.

There will be an equal amount of limited quantities to be released on each day as selling is observed from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The general selling of the lightsticks to the public will be on October 27 from noon onwards.

The "Grand BINIverse" concerts will be from November 16 to 18.

