Enjoy more colorful summer movie nights at home with Samsung QLED TV and Soundbar

MANILA, Philippines — Gear up for an exciting movie night this summer filled with thrill, pleasure, and excitement with your family and friends, thanks to Samsung's hot deals on its QLED, Neo QLED Smart TV’s and Soundbars!

These special offers ensure that Filipinos can recreate special cinematic-like moments at discounted prices available from April to May 31.

Get cash discounts, a one-year Disney+ Subscription and a C400 Soundbar valued at P4,999 when you buy a NEO QLED 4K Smart Television QN90C in 50-inch.

As part of Samsung’s Hot Summer Deals, the 55-inch QLED Q60C 4K Smart TV also comes with a one-year Disney+ subscription, while a free Frame Bezel and wall mount are yours to claim upon purchase of The Frame Lifestyle Televisions.

Step into a world of colors for fun movie nights

A perfect movie night starts with a perfect TV that provides a next-level home theater experience.

As the Global No. 1 brand for TVs for 18 years, Samsung's QLED Smart TVs' 4K UHD screens offer vibrant imagery, displaying billions of shades of color thanks to its Quantum Dot Technology.

This technology offers breathtaking color that stays true at any level of brightness, in superb details, delivering the finest picture quality, and bringing favorite movies and TV series to life.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Neo QLED Smart TV available in 4K, and Samsung's flagship TV, the Neo QLED 8K TV sets the standard for perfection with its Quantum Matrix Technology feature, enabling precise light control to make every detail true to life. From dark shadows to bright scenes, they deliver immersive color and contrast like never before, ensuring viewers experience a new level of cinematic-quality picture at the comfort of their homes.

Immersive cinematic sounds with soundbar

Elevate your movie experience to new heights with the Samsung Soundbar, delivering breathtaking cinematic sounds, especially when paired with Samsung’s QLED and Neo QLED Smart TVs.

Its Wireless Dolby Atmos technology delivers captivating audio technology that creates room-filling sound, enveloping users in an immersive audio experience with its 3D soundscape of Dolby Atmos, all without the cables.

The Q-Symphony allows users to activate the speakers in both the Samsung TV and Samsung Soundbar in sync to ensure an immersive, cinema-like surround sound.

The soundbars are available in various models such as the Q series, Ultra Slim and B series, each equipped with a wireless subwoofer and rear speaker, ensuring a complete and immersive audio setup.

What are you waiting for? Upgrade your family's movie nights to the next level this summer with these exclusive Samsung TV’s and soundbar deals with limited stock!

Visit https://www.samsung.com/ph or any of Samsung’s authorized dealers nationwide to get yours today.

