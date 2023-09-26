Capture moments as they happen: Infinix ZERO 30 5G is the vlogging phone for your content needs

Vlog masters Rhian Ramos, Benedict Cua and Kianna Dy, who are known for their unique content, flaunted their colorful Infinix ZERO 30 5G phones in a stylish digital commercial.

MANILA, Philippines — Smartphones have become a vessel for self-expression. Everyone’s gallery is filled with photos and videos that show off their personalities. They then upload these to social media to give friends and followers a glimpse into their world.

To help consumers tell their stories and capture moments as they happen, Infinix came out with a vlogging phone, the Infinix ZERO 30 5G.

The brand also introduced vlog masters Rhian Ramos, Benedict Cua and Kianna Dy, who are known for their unique content. They flaunted their colorful Infinix ZERO 30 5G phones in an equally stylish digital commercial.

Photo Release Kianna Dy for Infinix ZERO 30 5G

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G lets you direct your narrative with the 4K 60FPS Ultra Clear Front Vlog Camera. It offers clear videos and crisp images to help you express your thoughts and ideas, or capture your moments of creativity with superior, high-definition clarity.

The phone also comes with a 108MP OIS Ultra-Clear Triple Rear Camera, dual-view camera feature, and other pro-level features that ensure you won’t miss important details in any adventure.

Experience a seamless content creation experience with its 5G Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8020 and up to 21GB Massive Extended RAM.

Lagging is a thing of the past. Because it has 5G capabilities, live movements and moments captured on the Infinix ZERO 30 5G are smoother to upload, and you get real-time reactions delivered to you instantly.

Sleek, ergonomic and energized

Photo Release Benedict Cua for Infinix ZERO 30 5G

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G’s sleek ergonomic design is matched by long-lasting performance, with a 68W Long-lasting Health Super Charge + 5,000mAh All Day Battery, so you can reach out to your audience anywhere and anytime without worrying about your next battery charge.

The 144Hz with 3D Curved AMOLED Display with Flash Refresh lets you review your photos and videos clearly before uploading on your feed, or you can simply watch and enjoy the work of your favorite creators for your next inspo.

It also comes in diverse colorways: the sunset-inspired Golden Hour, elegant Rome Green and the magical Fantasy Purple.

Create your own story

Photo Release Rhian Ramos for Infinix ZERO 30 5G

Post your thoughts and experiences, and "Create Your Own Story" easily with the HD clarity and seamless performance of the Infinix ZERO 30 5G.

The power to share is in your hands for only P14,999, which provides you with value-for-money features and accessibility that can support your content creation journey and to grow your online community.

You can cop the Infinix ZERO 30 5G for a discounted price at the following e-commerce stores:

First sale WinMe Price (Online Flash Sale) starts at P13,999 via Lazada and TikTok Shop on September 27



WinMe Price of P11,999 via Shopee (claim both shop and platform vouchers to avail of discount)

The Infinix ZERO 30 5G will be available at Infinix kiosks and concept stores nationwide starting September 30.

For more updates and information, visit Infinix Philippines’ official website, Facebook page and TikTok Shop.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Infinix. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.