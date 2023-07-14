DonBelle shares trick to erase 'unwanted' subjects

MANILA, Philippines — Taking that picture-perfect shot takes patience, timing and eye for details. Once all three come into place, it's the best time to click the button, but what if at the exact moment the shot was taken, an unsuspecting passerby enters the frame? The once-perfect shot that took time to frame perfectly is ruined by a millisecond of an unexpected appearance.

Many picture takers can understandably relate to this. Sure, one can repeat taking the photo, but some moments, like a jump shot with a moving background or a difficult dance step, are hard to replicate.

Actor Donny Pangilinan said that he has figured a way that could erase unwanted subjects in his photos.

The actor has been tapped as an ambassador for the Samsung Galaxy A series along with his perennial screen partner Belle Mariano.

As he navigated himself in the Galaxy series, notably the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, he found a feature that he likes.

“I think one of my favorite features is the way you’re able to edit a photo after you take it, there’s so many things you could do, like if you have stray hairs, you can remove them. It’s so quick, it’s like magic," the actor said.

He refers to the series' camera feature, the Object Eraser, which allows users to conveniently erase unnecessary objects from their photos.

Belle, meanwhile, is a fan of the series' long battery life. Like the picture-perfect photo, a phone's battery life is a critical part of consideration whenever buying a phone.

Due to the heavy usage for videos, games and taking photos, it is ideal that a phone can withstand these memory-heavy activities that could take up space and drain the battery.

“You guys have no idea; the struggle is real whenever [like] I have to charge my phone then there’s no outlet available or I’m traveling. It’s really such a big thing if your battery is long-lasting and that’s what I really love about Samsung,” shared Belle.

The Exynos 1380 powers the A54 5G, while the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 powers the A34 5G. Both are backed by super-fast 5G connectivity for productivity and a battery that can last more than two days on a single charge with video playback lasting up to 21 hours.

The Galaxy A54 5G camera features 32-megapixel front camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The new Galaxy A units are also pleasing to the yes with vibrant, popping colors for users to choose from.

“I feel like Gen Z people are very unique and the phone I think is very unique just the way it looks, the design, colors, very unique – super fit for Gen Z," said Donny.

Belle added, “It has character. Like, you really can tell someone’s personality when you look at their phone. It has different colors which describe you.”

Galaxy Unpacked date

Meanwhile, Samsung released a new global film that aptly teased fans of the brand about what it is going to unveil at the Galaxy Unpacked, to be held for the first time, in Seoul, South Korea on July 26.

The mobile giant released the teaser for the "Join The Flip Side" Season 2 on its YouTube channel.

The new campaign builds on the first "Join The Flip Side" video released last September.

“The flip side itself is about more than just a device — it’s a way of thinking. A way of living. It’s a new and open world where better experiences are waiting for those willing to step beyond the boundaries of convention and try something new,” said Sonia Chang, Vice President of Brand Marketing Group of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

At the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event later this month, Samsung is set to showcase its latest technologies.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 8 p.m. KST, 7 a.m. ET, 4 a.m. PT, and 12 p.m. BST.

