^

Gadgets

LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
June 30, 2023 | 12:22pm
LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration
Smart and Talk N Text subscribers who have not yet registered their SIM cards can head to select McDonald's stores before the SIM Registration deadline on July 25, 2023. The SIM Registration Act mandates the registration of all SIM Cards in the country.
McDonald's Philippines / Released

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — It's not just kiddie parties that McDonald's is hosting these days.

For those who are still thinking twice about registering their SIM cards, they can head on to some McDonald's branches so they will not be "SIM-dead" after July 25. 

The giant fastfood chain has temporarily converted some of its party areas to SIM registration areas as part of its partnership with Smart Communications Inc. Subscribers of Smart and Talk N Text may head on to these branches with valid government ID: 

  • July 3, 5, 10: Mart One, Capas, Calapan Roxas Drive, Calapan, Pili CamSur, Marymart Iloilo, Pavia, Kabankalan City, Robinson's Place Iloilo, Pison Avenue, Cadiz, San Carlos, Araneta Bacolod, Tagum Highway, Limketkai, Valencia, Downtown Butuan, San Franz, Butuan Gaisano, and Gaisano Capital Surigao
  • July 3, 5, 10, 12: Colon Osmena, Escario, Lapu Lapu City, South Coast, Carcar, Toledo, BQ MALL, Ozamis Highway, Koronadal, Guiwan, Gensan Highway, Cotabato, and Lagao Gensan.
  • July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24: Naga City Plaza and W Mall Bay City.

The company has helped register over 10,000 Smart and Talk N Text subscribers since opening its temporary sites last April. 

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has extended the SIM Registration until July 25, 2023 in compliance to the Republic Act No. 11934 that mandates the registration of all SIM cards. 

New and existing Smart Prepaid and TNT customers may also visit PLDT and Smart Stores, or access Smart’s SIM Registration portal through https://www.smart.com.ph/simreg. Meanwhile, Smart postpaid customers are considered registered using existing account details, in accordance with the SIM Registration act.

As an added bonus, those who go to the select McDonald's brances for SIM registration may win treats. 

Meanwhile, the company also launched its Chicken Dance Campaign featuring K-pop girl group NewJeans. 

The K-pop idols' commercial is already airing on TV with them doing the dance craze while enjoying McDonald's products. 

In addition to the advertisements, the campaign also features a special package that features the image of McDonald's symbol M logo, burger, French fries and rabbit character. 

It also reintroduced its six-pc. Chicken McNuggets and McChicken solo for P99 each. 

RELATED: SIM registration extended 90 days

MCDONALD'S CORP.

SIM REGISTRATION ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'
Sponsored
June 8, 2023 - 10:00am

4 things that make the new ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED 'thincredible'

By Jap Tobias | June 8, 2023 - 10:00am
ASUS pushed the boundaries of design and technology in its latest iteration of ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED to make it the ideal...
Gadgets
fbtw
vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania
Sponsored
June 6, 2023 - 9:20am

vivo V27 5G showcased at Cyberzone Mobile Mania

June 6, 2023 - 9:20am
vivo showcased its latest V Series smartphone, the V27 5G, and its exclusive features during the launch of Cyberzone Mobile...
Gadgets
fbtw
The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy
June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm

The Philippines ranks 27th in cybersecurity literacy

By Kristofer Purnell | June 2, 2023 - 4:47pm
Even at 27th place, the Philippines earned 66 points, a point higher than the global average. The country is behind Malaysia...
Gadgets
fbtw
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign
June 2, 2023 - 9:26am

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Martin del Rosario star in anti-scam campaign

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | June 2, 2023 - 9:26am
There’s a whole new and beautiful world out there in cyberspace. Where we used to rely on manual power, the Internet...
Gadgets
fbtw
Mainers had the best time at the &lsquo;Aura With Maine&rsquo; Event with vivo Philippines
Sponsored
June 1, 2023 - 4:15pm

Mainers had the best time at the ‘Aura With Maine’ Event with vivo Philippines

June 1, 2023 - 4:15pm
The 20 attendees of this super-exclusive fan meeting were the winners of vivo Philippines’ Instagram challenge where...
Gadgets
fbtw
L&rsquo;Oreal's new app can accurately show hair color result before application
Exclusive
June 1, 2023 - 12:52pm

L’Oreal's new app can accurately show hair color result before application

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | June 1, 2023 - 12:52pm
International beauty brand L’Oreal recently launched in the Philippines its new Inoa mobile app that enables its hairdressers...
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with