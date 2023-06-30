LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration

Smart and Talk N Text subscribers who have not yet registered their SIM cards can head to select McDonald's stores before the SIM Registration deadline on July 25, 2023. The SIM Registration Act mandates the registration of all SIM Cards in the country.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES — It's not just kiddie parties that McDonald's is hosting these days.

For those who are still thinking twice about registering their SIM cards, they can head on to some McDonald's branches so they will not be "SIM-dead" after July 25.

The giant fastfood chain has temporarily converted some of its party areas to SIM registration areas as part of its partnership with Smart Communications Inc. Subscribers of Smart and Talk N Text may head on to these branches with valid government ID:

July 3, 5, 10: Mart One, Capas, Calapan Roxas Drive, Calapan, Pili CamSur, Marymart Iloilo, Pavia, Kabankalan City, Robinson's Place Iloilo, Pison Avenue, Cadiz, San Carlos, Araneta Bacolod, Tagum Highway, Limketkai, Valencia, Downtown Butuan, San Franz, Butuan Gaisano, and Gaisano Capital Surigao

July 3, 5, 10, 12: Colon Osmena, Escario, Lapu Lapu City, South Coast, Carcar, Toledo, BQ MALL, Ozamis Highway, Koronadal, Guiwan, Gensan Highway, Cotabato, and Lagao Gensan.

July 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24: Naga City Plaza and W Mall Bay City.

The company has helped register over 10,000 Smart and Talk N Text subscribers since opening its temporary sites last April.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has extended the SIM Registration until July 25, 2023 in compliance to the Republic Act No. 11934 that mandates the registration of all SIM cards.

New and existing Smart Prepaid and TNT customers may also visit PLDT and Smart Stores, or access Smart’s SIM Registration portal through https://www.smart.com.ph/simreg. Meanwhile, Smart postpaid customers are considered registered using existing account details, in accordance with the SIM Registration act.

As an added bonus, those who go to the select McDonald's brances for SIM registration may win treats.

Meanwhile, the company also launched its Chicken Dance Campaign featuring K-pop girl group NewJeans.

The K-pop idols' commercial is already airing on TV with them doing the dance craze while enjoying McDonald's products.

In addition to the advertisements, the campaign also features a special package that features the image of McDonald's symbol M logo, burger, French fries and rabbit character.

It also reintroduced its six-pc. Chicken McNuggets and McChicken solo for P99 each.

